WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

 

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/27/2020)

Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 28, 2020

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/27/2020)

On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results:

  • FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a tag-team gauntlet.
  • Lance Archer defeated Sean Maluta.
  • Big Swole defeated Britt Baker, Rebel and Penelope Ford.
  • Sammy Guevara defeated Matt Hardy.

Tags: #aew
https://wrestlr.me/64363/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Aug 28
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/27/2020)
On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a [...]
Aug 28 - On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a [...]
Aug 28
Sonya Deville WWE Status Plus more on "Hair Vs. Hair" Stipulation At SummerSlam
There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving.[...]
Aug 28 - There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving.[...]
Aug 28
NJPW Summer Struggle Returns with English Commentary.
NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.   IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion [...]
Aug 28 - NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.   IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion [...]
Aug 28
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Payback Build, SummerSlam Fallout, Roman Reigns' Return
Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-v[...]
Aug 28 - Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-v[...]
Aug 28
The Elite Kick Out a Member on Dynamite
Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. [...]
Aug 28 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. [...]
Aug 28
AJ Styles On Fans and the THUNDERDOME, Hogan and the SIX SIDES he ruined in iMPACT
  The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video game[...]
Aug 28 -   The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video game[...]

Aug 28
Adam Cole Responds To Jon Moxley Being Ranked #1 On PWI 500
  As reported by Wrestling INC,  AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 li[...]
Aug 28 -   As reported by Wrestling INC,  AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 li[...]
Aug 28
WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong Passes Away
"Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old. [...]
Aug 28 - "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old. [...]
Aug 27
WWE NXT Viewership Down With "Takeover: XXX" Fallout And No AEW Competition
For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fal[...]
Aug 27 - For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fal[...]
Aug 27
Stephanie McMahon - "The Spectacle And Energy Have Returned To WWE"
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launc[...]
Aug 27 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launc[...]
Aug 27
Nick Aldis On If Wife Mickie James Is Being Buried By Bruce Prichard In WWE
NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President [...]
Aug 27 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President [...]

Aug 27
WWE NXT Results (08/26/2020)
The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NX[...]
Aug 27 - The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NX[...]
Aug 26
Wade Barrett Returns to WWE
Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance sinc[...]
Aug 26 - Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance sinc[...]
Aug 26
Episode #325 - JXT Interview - Touring the US and FOOTY!
Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick  JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT!  It was 9PM EST when [...]
Aug 26 - Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick  JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT!  It was 9PM EST when [...]
Aug 26
Sonya Deville Recieves More Threats Following Arrest of Stalker
As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kid[...]
Aug 26 - As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kid[...]
Aug 26
WWE Issues Statement on "KKK Member" Who Appeared on ThunderDome Screen
Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments o[...]
Aug 26 - Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments o[...]
Aug 25
Drew McIntyre on Thunderdome: "This is like we’re back."
Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it.[...]
Aug 25 - Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it.[...]
Aug 25
Vince McMahon "Ripped Up" RAW Script An Hour Before Show Began
Lots of stories have been coming lately about Vince McMahon being unhappy with the WWE scripts going into shows, but it seems that this week it's esca[...]
Aug 25 - Lots of stories have been coming lately about Vince McMahon being unhappy with the WWE scripts going into shows, but it seems that this week it's esca[...]
Aug 24
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/24/2020)
The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about[...]
Aug 24 - The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about[...]
Aug 24
WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Championship Lumberjack Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBa[...]
Aug 24 - During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBa[...]
Aug 24
A Photo of Chris Benoit Was Shown on the ThunderDome on RAW Tonight
Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic mu[...]
Aug 24 - Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic mu[...]
Aug 24
WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Possibly Sidelined?
After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the [...]
Aug 24 - After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the [...]
Aug 24
WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee
After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his sk[...]
Aug 24 - After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his sk[...]
Aug 24
Women's Tag Team Championship Match Announced for WWE Payback
It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their tit[...]
Aug 24 - It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their tit[...]
Aug 24
WWE Raw Results: Keith Lee Confronts a Top Superstar
Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Preda[...]
Aug 24 - Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Preda[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π