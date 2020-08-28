WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sonya Deville WWE Status Plus more on "Hair Vs. Hair" Stipulation At SummerSlam
Posted By: The YETI on Aug 28, 2020
There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving.
As noted, Deville is currently taking some time off after losing the "No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE" match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam last Sunday. That match was originally scheduled to be a "Hair vs. Hair" match, but the Observer reports that the stipulation change was decided on just two nights before the show.
It's been reported that Deville's lawyers didn't want her showing up for court with her hair cut so much, as she had court dates related to the attempted kidnapping at her home scheduled for early in the week. Now word is that the original idea was not to shave Deville fully bald at SummerSlam, but to cut off most of her hair for some sort of acting role she has in the works.
While Deville is staying with WWE, there's no word on how they will bring her back with the "Loser Leaves WWE" stipulation against her, or when she will be brought back. It's possible that she will be kept away until after she films the unknown project mentioned above.
