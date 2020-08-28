NJPW Summer Struggle Returns with English Commentary.
Posted By: The YETI on Aug 28, 2020
NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Champion EVIL will defend his titles against Tetsuya Naito in the main event. The inaugural KOPW 2020 Champion will also be decided in a Four-Way Match between Kazuchika Okada, El Desperado, Toru Yano, and SANADA.
The show streams on NJPW World and features the return of English commentary with
Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton.
Below is the rest of the card:
IWGP Heavyweight And Intercontinental Championship EVIL (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
IWGP Tag Team Championship Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori
NEVER Openweight Championship Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
KOPW 2020 Championship Kazuchika Okada vs. El Desperado vs. Toru Yano vs. SANADA
Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
https://wrestlr.me/64361/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 28
Aug 28 - NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion [...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-v[...]
Aug 28 The ELITE kick out a MEMBER! Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. [...]
Aug 28 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. [...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video game[...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 li[...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old.
[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fal[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launc[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President [...]
Aug 27 WWE NXT Results (08/26/2020) The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NX[...]
Aug 27 - The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NX[...]
Aug 26 Wade Barrett Returns to WWE Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance sinc[...]
Aug 26 - Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance sinc[...]
Aug 26
Aug 26 - Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT! It was 9PM EST when [...]
Aug 26
Aug 26 - As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kid[...]
Aug 26
Aug 26 - Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments o[...]
Aug 25
Aug 25 - Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it.[...]
Aug 25
Aug 25 - Lots of stories have been coming lately about Vince McMahon being unhappy with the WWE scripts going into shows, but it seems that this week it's esca[...]
Aug 24
Aug 24 - The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about[...]
Aug 24
Aug 24 - During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBa[...]
Aug 24
Aug 24 - Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic mu[...]
Aug 24
Aug 24 - After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the [...]
Aug 24
Aug 24 - After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his sk[...]
Aug 24
Aug 24 - It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their tit[...]
Aug 24
Aug 24 - Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Preda[...]
Aug 24
Aug 24 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa recaptured the 24/7 Championship by defeating Shelton Benjamin, R-Truth and Cedric Alexand[...]
Aug 24
Aug 24 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens hosted another edition of "The Kevin Owens Show," with his guest being Aleister Black, [...]