Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via @3Irishboyz Twitter Feed as well!

* Big E to join "Miz TV" after explosive "Talking Smack" standoff with The Miz

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's live show:

No matches have been announced for tonight but we will see the contract signing for the No Holds Barred Triple Threat at Payback with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. This will be Reigns' first SmackDown appearance since March. There will also be a MizTV segment with Big E and The Miz.

Make sure to follow YETI as he will be in the #Thunderdome for both #Smackdown and #Payback this weekend!

Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-view.

» More News From This Feed

NJPW Summer Struggle Returns with English Commentary.

NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Champion EVIL will defend his titles aga[...] Aug 28 - NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Champion EVIL will defend his titles aga[...]

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Payback Build, SummerSlam Fallout, Roman Reigns' Return

Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. Make sure to follow YETI as he will be in [...] Aug 28 - Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. Make sure to follow YETI as he will be in [...]

The ELITE kick out a MEMBER!

Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. Young Bucks beat Dustin Rhodes and QT Ma[...] Aug 28 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. Young Bucks beat Dustin Rhodes and QT Ma[...]

AJ Styles On Fans and the THUNDERDOME, Hogan and the SIX SIDES he ruined in iMPACT

The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video games and pro wrestling. During this episode, Styles o[...] Aug 28 - The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video games and pro wrestling. During this episode, Styles o[...]

Adam Cole Responds To Jon Moxley Being Ranked #1 On PWI 500

As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 list, which ranks the top 500 pro wrestlers in the w[...] Aug 28 - As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 list, which ranks the top 500 pro wrestlers in the w[...]

WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong Passes Away

"Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old. [...] Aug 28 - "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old. [...]

WWE NXT Viewership Down With "Takeover: XXX" Fallout And No AEW Competition

For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fallout from last Saturday's "Takeover: XXX" event. [...] Aug 27 - For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fallout from last Saturday's "Takeover: XXX" event. [...]

Stephanie McMahon - "The Spectacle And Energy Have Returned To WWE"

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launch and the beginning of WWE's residency at the Amwa[...] Aug 27 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launch and the beginning of WWE's residency at the Amwa[...]

Nick Aldis On If Wife Mickie James Is Being Buried By Bruce Prichard In WWE

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President and Executive Director of RAW and S[...] Aug 27 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President and Executive Director of RAW and S[...]

WWE NXT Results (08/26/2020)

The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Title 2. Breezango defeated Imperium to become [...] Aug 27 - The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Title 2. Breezango defeated Imperium to become [...]

Wade Barrett Returns to WWE

Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance since 2016. It's worth noting that Barrett is sched[...] Aug 26 - Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance since 2016. It's worth noting that Barrett is sched[...]

Episode #325 - JXT Interview - Touring the US and FOOTY!

Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT! It was 9PM EST when we started and 11AM in Australia. We get to [...] Aug 26 - Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT! It was 9PM EST when we started and 11AM in Australia. We get to [...]

Sonya Deville Recieves More Threats Following Arrest of Stalker

As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kidnapping her for 8 months. Messages on his phone al[...] Aug 26 - As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kidnapping her for 8 months. Messages on his phone al[...]

WWE Issues Statement on "KKK Member" Who Appeared on ThunderDome Screen

Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments of RAW. WWE was contacted by ProWrestlingSheet abo[...] Aug 26 - Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments of RAW. WWE was contacted by ProWrestlingSheet abo[...]

Drew McIntyre on Thunderdome: "This is like we’re back."

Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it. On his victory against Randy Orton: “There[...] Aug 25 - Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it. On his victory against Randy Orton: “There[...]

Vince McMahon "Ripped Up" RAW Script An Hour Before Show Began

Lots of stories have been coming lately about Vince McMahon being unhappy with the WWE scripts going into shows, but it seems that this week it's escalated even further. According to Mike Johnson of [...] Aug 25 - Lots of stories have been coming lately about Vince McMahon being unhappy with the WWE scripts going into shows, but it seems that this week it's escalated even further. According to Mike Johnson of [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/24/2020)

The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about his victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Orton[...] Aug 24 - The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about his victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Orton[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Championship Lumberjack Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBayleyWWE nearby, @SashaBanksWWE attempts to regain [...] Aug 24 - During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBayleyWWE nearby, @SashaBanksWWE attempts to regain [...]

A Photo of Chris Benoit Was Shown on the ThunderDome on RAW Tonight

Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic murder-suicide in 2007. Someone has put a picture[...] Aug 24 - Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic murder-suicide in 2007. Someone has put a picture[...]

WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Possibly Sidelined?

After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the skull from "The Legend Killer." Backstage intervi[...] Aug 24 - After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the skull from "The Legend Killer." Backstage intervi[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his skills against the former 13-time WWE World Champion[...] Aug 24 - After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his skills against the former 13-time WWE World Champion[...]

Women's Tag Team Championship Match Announced for WWE Payback

It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their titles against the formidable team of former Raw Wome[...] Aug 24 - It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their titles against the formidable team of former Raw Wome[...]

WWE Raw Results: Keith Lee Confronts a Top Superstar

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Predator, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton. It was then [...] Aug 24 - Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Predator, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton. It was then [...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Changes Hands in a Fatal 4-Way Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa recaptured the 24/7 Championship by defeating Shelton Benjamin, R-Truth and Cedric Alexander in a Fatal 4-Way Match. HE DID IT.@TozawaAki[...] Aug 24 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa recaptured the 24/7 Championship by defeating Shelton Benjamin, R-Truth and Cedric Alexander in a Fatal 4-Way Match. HE DID IT.@TozawaAki[...]