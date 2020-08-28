WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Payback Build, SummerSlam Fallout, Roman Reigns' Return

Posted By: The YETI on Aug 28, 2020

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Payback Build, SummerSlam Fallout, Roman Reigns' Return

Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-view.

Make sure to follow YETI as he will be in the #Thunderdome for both #Smackdown and #Payback this weekend!

No matches have been announced for tonight but we will see the contract signing for the No Holds Barred Triple Threat at Payback with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. This will be Reigns' first SmackDown appearance since March. There will also be a MizTV segment with Big E and The Miz.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's live show:

* Big E to join "Miz TV" after explosive "Talking Smack" standoff with The Miz

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via @3Irishboyz Twitter Feed as well!

Source: www.irishwhippodcast.com

Tags: #smackdown #payback #wwe #roman reigns
