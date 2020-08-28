Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong Passes Away

"Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old. [...] Aug 28 - "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old. [...]

WWE NXT Viewership Down With "Takeover: XXX" Fallout And No AEW Competition

For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fal[...] Aug 27 - For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fal[...]

Stephanie McMahon - "The Spectacle And Energy Have Returned To WWE"

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launc[...] Aug 27 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launc[...]

Nick Aldis On If Wife Mickie James Is Being Buried By Bruce Prichard In WWE

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President [...] Aug 27 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President [...]

WWE NXT Results (08/26/2020)

The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NX[...] Aug 27 - The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NX[...]

Wade Barrett Returns to WWE

Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance sinc[...] Aug 26 - Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance sinc[...]

Episode #325 - JXT Interview - Touring the US and FOOTY!

Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT! It was 9PM EST when [...] Aug 26 - Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT! It was 9PM EST when [...]

Sonya Deville Recieves More Threats Following Arrest of Stalker

As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kid[...] Aug 26 - As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kid[...]

WWE Issues Statement on "KKK Member" Who Appeared on ThunderDome Screen

Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments o[...] Aug 26 - Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments o[...]

Drew McIntyre on Thunderdome: "This is like we’re back."

Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it.[...] Aug 25 - Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it.[...]

Vince McMahon "Ripped Up" RAW Script An Hour Before Show Began

Lots of stories have been coming lately about Vince McMahon being unhappy with the WWE scripts going into shows, but it seems that this week it's esca[...] Aug 25 - Lots of stories have been coming lately about Vince McMahon being unhappy with the WWE scripts going into shows, but it seems that this week it's esca[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/24/2020)

The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about[...] Aug 24 - The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Championship Lumberjack Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBa[...] Aug 24 - During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBa[...]

A Photo of Chris Benoit Was Shown on the ThunderDome on RAW Tonight

Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic mu[...] Aug 24 - Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic mu[...]

WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Possibly Sidelined?

After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the [...] Aug 24 - After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the [...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his sk[...] Aug 24 - After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his sk[...]

Women's Tag Team Championship Match Announced for WWE Payback

It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their tit[...] Aug 24 - It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their tit[...]

WWE Raw Results: Keith Lee Confronts a Top Superstar

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Preda[...] Aug 24 - Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Preda[...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Changes Hands in a Fatal 4-Way Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa recaptured the 24/7 Championship by defeating Shelton Benjamin, R-Truth and Cedric Alexand[...] Aug 24 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa recaptured the 24/7 Championship by defeating Shelton Benjamin, R-Truth and Cedric Alexand[...]

WWE Raw Results: Heel Turn Takes Place During "The Kevin Owens Show"

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens hosted another edition of "The Kevin Owens Show," with his guest being Aleister Black, [...] Aug 24 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens hosted another edition of "The Kevin Owens Show," with his guest being Aleister Black, [...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton Ambushes the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

In the opening segment of tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre cut a promo about his victory over Randy Orton at last night's SummerSla[...] Aug 24 - In the opening segment of tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre cut a promo about his victory over Randy Orton at last night's SummerSla[...]

Universal Title Triple Threat Match Announced for WWE Payback

WWE has confirmed that new Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be defending the Universal Title against former champions Braun Strowman and[...] Aug 24 - WWE has confirmed that new Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be defending the Universal Title against former champions Braun Strowman and[...]

Shaq Re-Signs with TNT, Says He Wants to Fight Cody Rhodes

Shaquille O'Neal has had a history in pro wrestling that's often overlooked. He's made appearances in WCW, TNA and WWE over the years and worked with [...] Aug 24 - Shaquille O'Neal has had a history in pro wrestling that's often overlooked. He's made appearances in WCW, TNA and WWE over the years and worked with [...]

Cody Rhodes Has Allegedly Been Contacing WWE Wrestlers, Asking If They Want To Join AEW

It's been noted in the past that some AEW-acquisitions have come from talent contacting friends of theirs and inviting them to AEW. Most recently, thi[...] Aug 24 - It's been noted in the past that some AEW-acquisitions have come from talent contacting friends of theirs and inviting them to AEW. Most recently, thi[...]