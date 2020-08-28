WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong Passes Away
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 28, 2020
"Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old.
