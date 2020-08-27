WWE NXT Viewership Down With "Takeover: XXX" Fallout And No AEW Competition

For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fallout from last Saturday's "Takeover: XXX" event.

NXT drew 824,000 viewers on the USA Network last night, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 3.4% from last week's 853,000 viewers.

This is the second-best NXT viewership of 2020, and the seventh-best audience of all-time.

This was the fifth time that NXT has aired without competition from AEW since moving to the USA Network last fall. The first two episodes were September 18, which drew 1.179 million viewers, and September 25, which drew 1.006 million viewers. The Christmas 2019 episode on December 2015 also aired with no AEW competition, drawing 831,000 viewers. Last week's show drew 853,000 viewers and this week's show dropped to 824,000.

This week's show ranked #83 in viewership and #24 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show ranked #64 on the Cable Top 150 and #23 in viewership.

NXT drew a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week. Last week's show also drew a 0.24 in the same demo.