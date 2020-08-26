Episode #325 - JXT Interview - Touring the US and FOOTY!

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Aug 26 - As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kidnapping her for 8 months. Messages on his phone al[...]
Aug 26 - Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments of RAW. WWE was contacted by ProWrestlingSheet abo[...]
Aug 25 - Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it. On his victory against Randy Orton: “There[...]
Aug 25 - Lots of stories have been coming lately about Vince McMahon being unhappy with the WWE scripts going into shows, but it seems that this week it's escalated even further. According to Mike Johnson of [...]
Aug 24
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/24/2020) The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about his victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Orton[...]
Aug 24 - During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBayleyWWE nearby, @SashaBanksWWE attempts to regain [...]
Aug 24 - Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic murder-suicide in 2007. Someone has put a picture[...]
Aug 24
WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Possibly Sidelined? After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the skull from "The Legend Killer." Backstage intervi[...]
Aug 24
WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his skills against the former 13-time WWE World Champion[...]
Aug 24 - It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their titles against the formidable team of former Raw Wome[...]
Aug 24 - Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Predator, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton. It was then [...]
Aug 24 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa recaptured the 24/7 Championship by defeating Shelton Benjamin, R-Truth and Cedric Alexander in a Fatal 4-Way Match. HE DID IT.@TozawaAki[...]
Aug 24 - WWE has confirmed that new Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be defending the Universal Title against former champions Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at Sunday's Payback pay-pe[...]
Aug 24 - Shaquille O'Neal has had a history in pro wrestling that's often overlooked. He's made appearances in WCW, TNA and WWE over the years and worked with legends like Hulk Hogan, Chris Jericho and others.[...]
Aug 24 - It's been noted in the past that some AEW-acquisitions have come from talent contacting friends of theirs and inviting them to AEW. Most recently, this was the case with Chris Jericho bringing in Brod[...]
Aug 24 - A fan who was on-screen in the ThunderDome during SummerSlam last night, Twitter handle @RemingSteele, posted on Twitter that he has been banned from the ThunderDome feed due to a sign he held up that[...]
Aug 23
WWE SummerSlam Results (08/23/2020) The following are the results of the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view: 1. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Asuka to retain her championship 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street[...]
Aug 23 - After the conclusion of tonight's SummerSlam main event, which saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to regain the Universal Championship, Roman Re[...]
Aug 23 - In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Universal Champions[...]
Aug 23 - In the co-main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against former 13-time WWE World Champion, "The Legend Killer[...]
Aug 23 - In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks with the Asuka Lock to become a two-time WWE Raw Women's Cha[...]