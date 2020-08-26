You can subscribe to the the IRISH WHIP PODCAST - Itunes

"Seriously one of the best Podcasts I've ever done. Two great blokes who know their stuff." - JXT

JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT! It was 9PM EST when we started and 11AM in Australia. We get to talk Iconics, Shazza, making it in the states.

Episode #325 - JXT Interview - Touring the US and FOOTY!

Sonya Deville Recieves More Threats Following Arrest of Stalker

As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kidnapping her for 8 months. Messages on his phone al[...] Aug 26 - As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kidnapping her for 8 months. Messages on his phone al[...]

WWE Issues Statement on "KKK Member" Who Appeared on ThunderDome Screen

Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments of RAW. WWE was contacted by ProWrestlingSheet abo[...] Aug 26 - Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments of RAW. WWE was contacted by ProWrestlingSheet abo[...]

Drew McIntyre on Thunderdome: "This is like we’re back."

Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it. On his victory against Randy Orton: “There[...] Aug 25 - Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it. On his victory against Randy Orton: “There[...]

Vince McMahon "Ripped Up" RAW Script An Hour Before Show Began

Lots of stories have been coming lately about Vince McMahon being unhappy with the WWE scripts going into shows, but it seems that this week it's escalated even further. According to Mike Johnson of [...] Aug 25 - Lots of stories have been coming lately about Vince McMahon being unhappy with the WWE scripts going into shows, but it seems that this week it's escalated even further. According to Mike Johnson of [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/24/2020)

The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about his victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Orton[...] Aug 24 - The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about his victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Orton[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Championship Lumberjack Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBayleyWWE nearby, @SashaBanksWWE attempts to regain [...] Aug 24 - During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBayleyWWE nearby, @SashaBanksWWE attempts to regain [...]

A Photo of Chris Benoit Was Shown on the ThunderDome on RAW Tonight

Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic murder-suicide in 2007. Someone has put a picture[...] Aug 24 - Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic murder-suicide in 2007. Someone has put a picture[...]

WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Possibly Sidelined?

After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the skull from "The Legend Killer." Backstage intervi[...] Aug 24 - After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the skull from "The Legend Killer." Backstage intervi[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his skills against the former 13-time WWE World Champion[...] Aug 24 - After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his skills against the former 13-time WWE World Champion[...]

Women's Tag Team Championship Match Announced for WWE Payback

It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their titles against the formidable team of former Raw Wome[...] Aug 24 - It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their titles against the formidable team of former Raw Wome[...]

WWE Raw Results: Keith Lee Confronts a Top Superstar

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Predator, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton. It was then [...] Aug 24 - Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Predator, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton. It was then [...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Changes Hands in a Fatal 4-Way Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa recaptured the 24/7 Championship by defeating Shelton Benjamin, R-Truth and Cedric Alexander in a Fatal 4-Way Match. HE DID IT.@TozawaAki[...] Aug 24 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa recaptured the 24/7 Championship by defeating Shelton Benjamin, R-Truth and Cedric Alexander in a Fatal 4-Way Match. HE DID IT.@TozawaAki[...]

WWE Raw Results: Heel Turn Takes Place During "The Kevin Owens Show"

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens hosted another edition of "The Kevin Owens Show," with his guest being Aleister Black, who hadn't been seen on Raw in several w[...] Aug 24 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens hosted another edition of "The Kevin Owens Show," with his guest being Aleister Black, who hadn't been seen on Raw in several w[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton Ambushes the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

In the opening segment of tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre cut a promo about his victory over Randy Orton at last night's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Orton then ambushed the WWE [...] Aug 24 - In the opening segment of tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre cut a promo about his victory over Randy Orton at last night's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Orton then ambushed the WWE [...]

Universal Title Triple Threat Match Announced for WWE Payback

WWE has confirmed that new Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be defending the Universal Title against former champions Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at Sunday's Payback pay-pe[...] Aug 24 - WWE has confirmed that new Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be defending the Universal Title against former champions Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at Sunday's Payback pay-pe[...]

Shaq Re-Signs with TNT, Says He Wants to Fight Cody Rhodes

Shaquille O'Neal has had a history in pro wrestling that's often overlooked. He's made appearances in WCW, TNA and WWE over the years and worked with legends like Hulk Hogan, Chris Jericho and others.[...] Aug 24 - Shaquille O'Neal has had a history in pro wrestling that's often overlooked. He's made appearances in WCW, TNA and WWE over the years and worked with legends like Hulk Hogan, Chris Jericho and others.[...]

Cody Rhodes Has Allegedly Been Contacing WWE Wrestlers, Asking If They Want To Join AEW

It's been noted in the past that some AEW-acquisitions have come from talent contacting friends of theirs and inviting them to AEW. Most recently, this was the case with Chris Jericho bringing in Brod[...] Aug 24 - It's been noted in the past that some AEW-acquisitions have come from talent contacting friends of theirs and inviting them to AEW. Most recently, this was the case with Chris Jericho bringing in Brod[...]

Fan Banned from ThunderDome For Holding Up "Fire Velveteen Dream" Sign

A fan who was on-screen in the ThunderDome during SummerSlam last night, Twitter handle @RemingSteele, posted on Twitter that he has been banned from the ThunderDome feed due to a sign he held up that[...] Aug 24 - A fan who was on-screen in the ThunderDome during SummerSlam last night, Twitter handle @RemingSteele, posted on Twitter that he has been banned from the ThunderDome feed due to a sign he held up that[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results (08/23/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view: 1. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Asuka to retain her championship 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street[...] Aug 23 - The following are the results of the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view: 1. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Asuka to retain her championship 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Major Return Takes Place After SummerSlam Main Event

After the conclusion of tonight's SummerSlam main event, which saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to regain the Universal Championship, Roman Re[...] Aug 23 - After the conclusion of tonight's SummerSlam main event, which saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to regain the Universal Championship, Roman Re[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Universal Champions[...] Aug 23 - In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Universal Champions[...]

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee Announced for Tomorrow's Raw

During tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE aired a vignette for former NXT Champion Keith Lee, announcing that he will be appearing on tomorrow night's edition of Monday Night Raw. [...] Aug 23 - During tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE aired a vignette for former NXT Champion Keith Lee, announcing that he will be appearing on tomorrow night's edition of Monday Night Raw. [...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

In the co-main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against former 13-time WWE World Champion, "The Legend Killer[...] Aug 23 - In the co-main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against former 13-time WWE World Champion, "The Legend Killer[...]