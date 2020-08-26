Sonya Deville Recieves More Threats Following Arrest of Stalker

As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kidnapping her for 8 months. Messages on his phone also revealed that he had threatened Mandy Rose as well.

According to a report by Heel by Nature, following this horrific event, more threats came in from other people to both her and her girlfriend. Quotes in these threats include “I’ll finish the job that Phillip started” and “My knife is sharper than Philip’s.”

Deville was written off of television due to these heinous threats for an undetermined amount of time.