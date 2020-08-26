WWE Issues Statement on "KKK Member" Who Appeared on ThunderDome Screen
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 26, 2020
Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments of RAW.
WWE was contacted by ProWrestlingSheet about this, and they sent this statement:
“This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE‘s values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts. We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream.”
Source: ProWrestlingSheet.com
