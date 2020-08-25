WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre on Thunderdome: "This is like we’re back."

Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 25, 2020

Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it.

On his victory against Randy Orton: “There was a big buzz around the whole situation and I personally felt like, ‘If I’m able to win this one, it really cements me as the top of the card, especially beating Randy Orton at the level he’s at right now.’ And with all the buzz around it, I feel like we probably didn’t have to do too much it’d still feel like a big deal, just because of the build and the nature of the situation.”

On the physicality of the match: “But we went all out in there. There was no holding back. This is a different Randy Orton, he’s going to go all out the promos, he’s going all out in the ring. Randy Orton has never been thrown around like that very many times, but he’s not brought that kind of physicality too many times, I think, either. He busted me open all over the place, he busted himself open, headbutted me, we’re both bleeding, we’re both sore. But I think it delivered not just the match quality wise, that people really enjoyed and were proud of, but the story is the biggest thing. As far as he’s concerned, as far as I’m concerned, it’s about that story, and I’m really proud of the story we told, even if we beat the crap out of each other.”

On the ThunderDome experience: “(With the) ThunderDome, such a difference. It’s incredible. Even being in just an arena again gives you that different feeling, like, ‘Okay, this is like we’re back, even though it’s not like it was.’ It’s a new kind of normal right now, it’s so cool being in the arena and then going out there, and just seeing everyone virtually, seeing the fans again and to see their faces, even if it is virtually. And the fact that it’s not just like the way it was, there’s so many more effects going on. There’s all these special entrances where basically everybody with a small pyro, and fire during mine. And I could see the drones flying overhead, and when I’m watching the screen, all the cool 3D graphics and stuff. And it is such a cool visual experience and that’s what we’ve been missing. I think that’s what people have come to expect of WWE, but most important, that atmosphere is back.”

