WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/24/2020)

The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about his victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Orton attacked McIntyre from behind and ending up giving him two Punt Kicks to the skull in the backstage area.

2. Nia Jax arrived and revealed that she has apologized to WWE official Pat Buck for assaulting him, so she is no longer suspended. She then exchanged words with Shayna Baszler backstage.

3. Shayna Baszler defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (w/Sasha Banks) by disqualification after Nia Jax interfered. After the brawl, Jax and Baszler seemed to join forces to scare away Bayley and Sasha.

4. Aleister Black was a guest on "The Kevin Owens Show" and turned heel by attacking Owens

5. Akira Tozawa defeated Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and R-Truth in a Fatal 4-Way Match to win the 24/7 Championship

6. Keith Lee interrupted Randy Orton's in-ring promo

7. Montez Ford (w/Angelo Dawkins) defeated Angel Garza (w/Andrade "Cien" Almas & Demi Burnett)

8. Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated Zelina Vega & The IIconics

9. United States Champion Apollo Crews defeated Bobby Lashley in an Arm Wrestling Match, which was officiated by Mark Henry

10. Natalya Neidhart and Lana were making fun of Mickie James, who came out to the ring and attacked them both

11. The Hurt Business beat up some people, including Dolph Ziggler, in Raw Underground

12. Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton ended in a disqualification/no contest after McIntyre attacked Orton

13. Backstage, Drew McIntyre was talking to Charly Caruso but got attacked from behind by Orton, who then gave him a third Punt Kick. Charly would later reveal that the doctors are worried that McIntyre might have a skull fracture.

14. Asuka defeated Sasha Banks (w/SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley) in a Lumberjack Match to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

15. The Hurt Business once again dominated Raw Underground

16. Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy ended in a no contest after Retribution attacked the Mysterios. Rollins and Murphy watched the attack from the entrance ramp.