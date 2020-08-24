Universal Title Triple Threat Match Announced for WWE Payback

BREAKING: #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns is BACK, and he'll challenge #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt AND #TheMonster @BraunStrowman in a #TripleThreat Match for the #UniversalTitle THIS SUNDAY at #WWEPayback ! pic.twitter.com/kRPtDMqtzJ

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/24/2020)

The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about his victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Orton[...] Aug 24 - The following are the results of the August 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show, talking about his victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Orton[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Championship Lumberjack Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBayleyWWE nearby, @SashaBanksWWE attempts to regain [...] Aug 24 - During tonight's Raw, Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defended her championship against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack Match. With @itsBayleyWWE nearby, @SashaBanksWWE attempts to regain [...]

A Photo of Chris Benoit Was Shown on the ThunderDome on RAW Tonight

Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic murder-suicide in 2007. Someone has put a picture[...] Aug 24 - Yet another incident with the ThunderDome has been caught on TV, with a fan showing the last photo of Chris Benoit that was taken before the tragic murder-suicide in 2007. Someone has put a picture[...]

WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Possibly Sidelined?

After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the skull from "The Legend Killer." Backstage intervi[...] Aug 24 - After previously suffering two Punt Kicks from Randy Orton earlier in the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has suffered yet another Punt Kick to the skull from "The Legend Killer." Backstage intervi[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his skills against the former 13-time WWE World Champion[...] Aug 24 - After confronting Randy Orton earlier tonight on Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee got the opportunity to showcase his skills against the former 13-time WWE World Champion[...]

Women's Tag Team Championship Match Announced for WWE Payback

It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their titles against the formidable team of former Raw Wome[...] Aug 24 - It's been announced that at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their titles against the formidable team of former Raw Wome[...]

WWE Raw Results: Keith Lee Confronts a Top Superstar

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Predator, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton. It was then [...] Aug 24 - Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Limitless One" confronted WWE's Apex Predator, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton. It was then [...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Changes Hands in a Fatal 4-Way Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa recaptured the 24/7 Championship by defeating Shelton Benjamin, R-Truth and Cedric Alexander in a Fatal 4-Way Match. HE DID IT.@TozawaAki[...] Aug 24 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa recaptured the 24/7 Championship by defeating Shelton Benjamin, R-Truth and Cedric Alexander in a Fatal 4-Way Match. HE DID IT.@TozawaAki[...]

WWE Raw Results: Heel Turn Takes Place During "The Kevin Owens Show"

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens hosted another edition of "The Kevin Owens Show," with his guest being Aleister Black, who hadn't been seen on Raw in several w[...] Aug 24 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens hosted another edition of "The Kevin Owens Show," with his guest being Aleister Black, who hadn't been seen on Raw in several w[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton Ambushes the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

In the opening segment of tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre cut a promo about his victory over Randy Orton at last night's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Orton then ambushed the WWE [...] Aug 24 - In the opening segment of tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre cut a promo about his victory over Randy Orton at last night's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Orton then ambushed the WWE [...]

Universal Title Triple Threat Match Announced for WWE Payback

WWE has confirmed that new Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be defending the Universal Title against former champions Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at Sunday's Payback pay-pe[...] Aug 24 - WWE has confirmed that new Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be defending the Universal Title against former champions Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at Sunday's Payback pay-pe[...]

Shaq Re-Signs with TNT, Says He Wants to Fight Cody Rhodes

Shaquille O'Neal has had a history in pro wrestling that's often overlooked. He's made appearances in WCW, TNA and WWE over the years and worked with legends like Hulk Hogan, Chris Jericho and others.[...] Aug 24 - Shaquille O'Neal has had a history in pro wrestling that's often overlooked. He's made appearances in WCW, TNA and WWE over the years and worked with legends like Hulk Hogan, Chris Jericho and others.[...]

Cody Rhodes Has Allegedly Been Contacing WWE Wrestlers, Asking If They Want To Join AEW

It's been noted in the past that some AEW-acquisitions have come from talent contacting friends of theirs and inviting them to AEW. Most recently, this was the case with Chris Jericho bringing in Brod[...] Aug 24 - It's been noted in the past that some AEW-acquisitions have come from talent contacting friends of theirs and inviting them to AEW. Most recently, this was the case with Chris Jericho bringing in Brod[...]

Fan Banned from ThunderDome For Holding Up "Fire Velveteen Dream" Sign

A fan who was on-screen in the ThunderDome during SummerSlam last night, Twitter handle @RemingSteele, posted on Twitter that he has been banned from the ThunderDome feed due to a sign he held up that[...] Aug 24 - A fan who was on-screen in the ThunderDome during SummerSlam last night, Twitter handle @RemingSteele, posted on Twitter that he has been banned from the ThunderDome feed due to a sign he held up that[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results (08/23/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view: 1. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Asuka to retain her championship 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street[...] Aug 23 - The following are the results of the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view: 1. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Asuka to retain her championship 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Major Return Takes Place After SummerSlam Main Event

After the conclusion of tonight's SummerSlam main event, which saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to regain the Universal Championship, Roman Re[...] Aug 23 - After the conclusion of tonight's SummerSlam main event, which saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to regain the Universal Championship, Roman Re[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Universal Champions[...] Aug 23 - In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Universal Champions[...]

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee Announced for Tomorrow's Raw

During tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE aired a vignette for former NXT Champion Keith Lee, announcing that he will be appearing on tomorrow night's edition of Monday Night Raw. [...] Aug 23 - During tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE aired a vignette for former NXT Champion Keith Lee, announcing that he will be appearing on tomorrow night's edition of Monday Night Raw. [...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

In the co-main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against former 13-time WWE World Champion, "The Legend Killer[...] Aug 23 - In the co-main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against former 13-time WWE World Champion, "The Legend Killer[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks with the Asuka Lock to become a two-time WWE Raw Women's Cha[...] Aug 23 - In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks with the Asuka Lock to become a two-time WWE Raw Women's Cha[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

In the fourth bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio with a Curb Stomp in front of Dominik's father Rey, who was handcuf[...] Aug 23 - In the fourth bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio with a Curb Stomp in front of Dominik's father Rey, who was handcuf[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville: Loser Leaves WWE

In the third bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Mandy Rose picked up the victory over her former best friend Sonya Deville, which means that Sonya is now forced to leave WWE. [...] Aug 23 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Mandy Rose picked up the victory over her former best friend Sonya Deville, which means that Sonya is now forced to leave WWE. [...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Raw Tag Team Championship Match

In the second bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits successfully retained their titles against the team of Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas[...] Aug 23 - In the second bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits successfully retained their titles against the team of Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully retained her championship against Asuka. .@WWEAsuka is looking to push the pac[...] Aug 23 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully retained her championship against Asuka. .@WWEAsuka is looking to push the pac[...]