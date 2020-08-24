Shaq Re-Signs with TNT, Says He Wants to Fight Cody Rhodes

Shaquille O'Neal has had a history in pro wrestling that's often overlooked. He's made appearances in WCW, TNA and WWE over the years and worked with legends like Hulk Hogan, Chris Jericho and others.

Shaq came to an agreement with TNT to re-sign with them, which has led to TNT themselves putting out a tease that he may be on his way to AEW in a press conference. And if that's not enough, Shaq himself said this:

“I’d love to fight Cody. Write it. Print it. Text it to him. Call AEW up and tell them.”

Nothing's set in stone yet, but it seems like the idea is definitely being played with.