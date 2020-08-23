WWE SummerSlam Results (08/23/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view:

1. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Asuka to retain her championship

2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas & Angel Garza to retain the Raw Tag Team Titles

3. Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville in a Loser Leaves WWE Match

4. Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio

5. Asuka defeated Sasha Banks to win the Raw Women's Championship

6. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton to retain the WWE Title

7. It was announced that former NXT Champion Keith Lee will be appearing on tomorrow night's Raw

8. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman to become a two-time Universal Champion

9. After the main event, Roman Reigns made his WWE return, attacking both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman