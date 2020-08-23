WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE SummerSlam Results: Major Return Takes Place After SummerSlam Main Event
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 23, 2020
After the conclusion of tonight's
SummerSlam main event, which saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to regain the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns made his return to WWE programming, attacking both Wyatt and Strowman.
