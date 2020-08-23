WWE SummerSlam Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Dream crusher. @WWERollins stomps out @35_Dominik 's hopes for victory at #SummerSlam ! pic.twitter.com/JCq4gckWr3

In the fourth bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio with a Curb Stomp in front of Dominik's father Rey, who was handcuffed to the ring ropes.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

WWE SummerSlam Results (08/23/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view: 1. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Asuka to retain her [...] Aug 23 - The following are the results of the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view: 1. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Asuka to retain her [...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Major Return Takes Place After SummerSlam Main Event

After the conclusion of tonight's SummerSlam main event, which saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Ma[...] Aug 23 - After the conclusion of tonight's SummerSlam main event, which saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Ma[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman in a Fall[...] Aug 23 - In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman in a Fall[...]

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee Announced for Tomorrow's Raw

During tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE aired a vignette for former NXT Champion Keith Lee, announcing that he will be appearing on to[...] Aug 23 - During tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE aired a vignette for former NXT Champion Keith Lee, announcing that he will be appearing on to[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

In the co-main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against for[...] Aug 23 - In the co-main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against for[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks with the A[...] Aug 23 - In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks with the A[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

In the fourth bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio with a Curb Stomp[...] Aug 23 - In the fourth bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio with a Curb Stomp[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville: Loser Leaves WWE

In the third bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Mandy Rose picked up the victory over her former best friend Sonya Deville, whic[...] Aug 23 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Mandy Rose picked up the victory over her former best friend Sonya Deville, whic[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Raw Tag Team Championship Match

In the second bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits successfully retained their titles agains[...] Aug 23 - In the second bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits successfully retained their titles agains[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully retained her championship again[...] Aug 23 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully retained her championship again[...]

SummerSlam is Renee Young's Final Night with WWE

As was previously reported, Renee Young has made the decision to part ways from WWE. It was confirmed during tonight's SummerSlam kickoff s[...] Aug 23 - As was previously reported, Renee Young has made the decision to part ways from WWE. It was confirmed during tonight's SummerSlam kickoff s[...]

WATCH: WWE SummerSlam Kickoff: Aug. 23, 2020

The following is the 2020 WWE SummerSlam kickoff show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 23 - The following is the 2020 WWE SummerSlam kickoff show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

The Forgotten Sons Possibly Returning to WWE Programming Soon?

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons posted the following on Instagram, seemingly indicating that the tri[...] Aug 23 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons posted the following on Instagram, seemingly indicating that the tri[...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard is Now Married to Daga

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard and current IMPACT Wrestling star Daga (real name Miguel Olivo) are now officially married. WN[...] Aug 23 - Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard and current IMPACT Wrestling star Daga (real name Miguel Olivo) are now officially married. WN[...]

Viewership for Wednesday's WWE NXT & Friday's WWE SmackDown

Wednesday night's edition of WWE NXT on USA Network, which did not have competition from AEW's Dynamite program, drew an average o[...] Aug 23 - Wednesday night's edition of WWE NXT on USA Network, which did not have competition from AEW's Dynamite program, drew an average o[...]

WWE Announces the Return of NXT U.K.

The following comes from WWE.com: The fastest-growing brand in WWE history is back! NXT UK will return with new episodes beginning in September. [...] Aug 23 - The following comes from WWE.com: The fastest-growing brand in WWE history is back! NXT UK will return with new episodes beginning in September. [...]

AEW Edits Out Mention of Rey Mysterio on Dynamite

On the special Saturday edition of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston cut a promo with Butcher, Blade and the Lucha Bros. During this promo, Kingston apparentl[...] Aug 23 - On the special Saturday edition of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston cut a promo with Butcher, Blade and the Lucha Bros. During this promo, Kingston apparentl[...]

Tommaso Ciampa Set to Make His Return to NXT on Wednesday

It's been announced that former NXT Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be making his return to NXT television this Wedne[...] Aug 23 - It's been announced that former NXT Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be making his return to NXT television this Wedne[...]

UFC President Dana White on Oscar De La Hoya's Comeback: "Cocaine Isn't Cheap"

When asked about 47-year-old Oscar De La Hoya's decision to return to the boxing ring, Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White responded w[...] Aug 23 - When asked about 47-year-old Oscar De La Hoya's decision to return to the boxing ring, Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White responded w[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-View (08/23/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: "The Monster" Braun Strowman vs. "Th[...] Aug 23 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: "The Monster" Braun Strowman vs. "Th[...]

WATCH: Brodie Lee vs. Cody Rhodes TNT Title Match from AEW Saturday Night Dynamite

The following video comes from All Elite Wrestling's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 23 - The following video comes from All Elite Wrestling's official YouTube channel: [...]

Karrion Kross Suffers Injury at NXT Takeover XXX

During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against [...] Aug 22 - During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against [...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results (08/22/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Da[...] Aug 22 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Da[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: NXT Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship. With [...] Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship. With [...]