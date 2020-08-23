Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard is Now Married to Daga

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard and current IMPACT Wrestling star Daga (real name Miguel Olivo) are now officially married.

WNS would like to congratulate Daga and Tessa, and we wish them the very best in their new life together!

Some of their fellow wrestling stars posted the following on social media:

Congrats to @Daga_wrestler and @Tess_Blanchard on their marriage last night. Was a blast to be there and wouldn't have missed it. Love you guys, and hope I'll see you both much sooner than the amount of time apart… https://t.co/J04AkLQnee — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) August 22, 2020

Moose also posted the following on Instagram: