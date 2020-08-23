Viewership for Wednesday's WWE NXT & Friday's WWE SmackDown

Wednesday night's edition of WWE NXT on USA Network, which did not have competition from AEW's Dynamite program, drew an average of 853,000 viewers, ranking in at #23 in the 18-49 demographic.

This is the best viewership that NXT has gotten so far in 2020.

Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,168,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,979,000.

The first hour drew 2,189,000 viewers and the second hour drew 2,146,000.

SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a slight increase from the previous week's 0.5.