AEW Edits Out Mention of Rey Mysterio on Dynamite
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 23, 2020
On the special Saturday edition of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston cut a promo with Butcher, Blade and the Lucha Bros.
During this promo, Kingston apparently made a comparison between Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio that was edited out of the final broadcast. It's not entirely known why, but Rey Mysterio did just resign with WWE.
