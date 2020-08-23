Tommaso Ciampa Set to Make His Return to NXT on Wednesday
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 23, 2020
It's been announced that former NXT Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be making his return to
NXT television this Wednesday.
The following
comes from WWE.com:
The Blackheart is back!
For the first time in nearly three months, Tommaso Ciampa will return to NXT this Wednesday night.
The NXT Universe hasn't seen Ciampa since he declined to comment in a WWE Network Exclusive following his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.
The defeat against Kross undoubtedly represented a setback for Ciampa, who was visibly disappointed after coming up short against his destructive rival. But with a history of overcoming career-altering injuries, the former NXT Champion is more than familiar with bouncing back in the face of adversity.
Be sure to tune in to NXT on USA Network at 8/7 C this Wednesday night to see what Ciampa's next move will be!
