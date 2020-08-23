UFC President Dana White on Oscar De La Hoya's Comeback: "Cocaine Isn't Cheap"

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Aug 23 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons posted the following on Instagram, seemingly indicating that the trio could be making their return to WWE programming [...]
Aug 23 - Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard and current IMPACT Wrestling star Daga (real name Miguel Olivo) are now officially married. WNS would like to congratulate Daga and Tessa, and w[...]
Aug 23 - Wednesday night's edition of WWE NXT on USA Network, which did not have competition from AEW's Dynamite program, drew an average of 853,000 viewers, ranking in at #23 in the 18-49 [...]
Aug 23
WWE Announces the Return of NXT U.K. The following comes from WWE.com: The fastest-growing brand in WWE history is back! NXT UK will return with new episodes beginning in September. The groundbreaking brand features the likes of NXT[...]
Aug 23 - The following comes from WWE.com: The fastest-growing brand in WWE history is back! NXT UK will return with new episodes beginning in September. The groundbreaking brand features the likes of NXT[...]
Aug 23
AEW Edits Out Mention of Rey Mysterio on Dynamite On the special Saturday edition of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston cut a promo with Butcher, Blade and the Lucha Bros. During this promo, Kingston apparently made a comparison between Rey Fenix and Rey Myst[...]
Aug 23 - On the special Saturday edition of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston cut a promo with Butcher, Blade and the Lucha Bros. During this promo, Kingston apparently made a comparison between Rey Fenix and Rey Myst[...]
Aug 23 - When asked about 47-year-old Oscar De La Hoya's decision to return to the boxing ring, Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White responded with the following: "Cocaine isn't cheap. It's e[...]
Aug 23 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: "The Monster" Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt - Falls Count Anywhere Univers[...]
Aug 23 - The following video comes from All Elite Wrestling's official YouTube channel: [...]
Aug 22
Karrion Kross Suffers Injury at NXT Takeover XXX During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against Keith Lee. He was able to work through the injury[...]
Aug 22 - During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against Keith Lee. He was able to work through the injury[...]
Aug 22
WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results (08/22/2020) The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Damien Priest won the Ladder Match to crown the new [...]
Aug 22 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Damien Priest won the Ladder Match to crown the new [...]
Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship. With the #NXTChampionship on the line, @WWEKarrionKross[...]
Aug 22
AEW Dynamite Results (08/22/2020) The following are the results of the August 22, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Private Party 2. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and upcoming challenger MJF cu[...]
Aug 22 - The following are the results of the August 22, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Private Party 2. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and upcoming challenger MJF cu[...]
Aug 22 - In the fourth match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai successfully retained her championship against the challenge of Dakota Kai. With the #WWENXT[...]
Aug 22 - In the second match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX event, "The Archer of Infamy" Damien Priest emerged victorious in the Ladder Match to capture the vacant NXT North American Championship. [...]
Aug 22 - The following is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Aug 22
WWE Transfers Chris Jericho Trademarks to Him PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Chris Jericho have reached an agreement to transfer all trademarks relating to Chris Jericho from his decade-plus stint in the company are now owned by him. The ag[...]
Aug 22 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Chris Jericho have reached an agreement to transfer all trademarks relating to Chris Jericho from his decade-plus stint in the company are now owned by him. The ag[...]
Aug 22 - In an interview with F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley discussed his former employer WWE and their new Thunderdome concept, as well as his opinion on what it would be like if he had never left. "Yeah then [...]
Aug 22 - On Arn Anderson's podcast, the topic of who he would include in the modern version of the legendary Four Horsemen faction came up. Here's what he said. "Well, I'd have to probably take The Revival,[...]
Aug 21
WWE SmackDown! (8/21/2020) Quick Results Tonight's SmackDown! saw the debut of the Thunderdome concept. The match results are as follows: Big E defeated Sheamus Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Lucha House Party to retain the Smac[...]
Aug 21 - Tonight's SmackDown! saw the debut of the Thunderdome concept. The match results are as follows: Big E defeated Sheamus Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Lucha House Party to retain the Smac[...]
Aug 21
Tony Khan on AEW Ticket Scalpers: "Nope." After the news that AEW will allow up to 500 fans to attend Dynamite tapings, in small sectors of friends/family, it became apparent that people fortunate enough to get these tickets might try to rese[...]
Aug 21 - After the news that AEW will allow up to 500 fans to attend Dynamite tapings, in small sectors of friends/family, it became apparent that people fortunate enough to get these tickets might try to rese[...]