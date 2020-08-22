Karrion Kross Suffers Injury at NXT Takeover XXX
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 22, 2020
During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against Keith Lee.
He was able to work through the injury and finish the match, but is now set to undergo an MRI.
It's unknown how severe the injury is at this moment.
