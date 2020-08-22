WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: NXT Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 22, 2020
In the main event of tonight's WWE
NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship.
https://wrestlr.me/64307/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 23
Aug 23 - The following video comes from All Elite Wrestling's official YouTube channel: [...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against [...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Da[...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship. With [...]
Aug 22 AEW Dynamite Results (08/22/2020) The following are the results of the August 22, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Private Party 2. AEW World [...]
Aug 22 - The following are the results of the August 22, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Private Party 2. AEW World [...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - In the fourth match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai successfully retained her championship agains[...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - In the third bout of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Adam Cole defeated Pat McAfee with the Panama City Sunrise[...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - In the second match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX event, "The Archer of Infamy" Damien Priest emerged victorious in the Ladder Match to capt[...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX pay-per-view, Finn Bálor picked up a victory over the dangerous Timothy Thatch[...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - The following is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Chris Jericho have reached an agreement to transfer all trademarks relating to Chris Jericho from his decade-plus [...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kr[...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - In an interview with F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley discussed his former employer WWE and their new Thunderdome concept, as well as his opinion on what it [...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - Back in June, WWE host Renee Young tested positive for Covid-19 after a breakout at WWE’s Performance Center. During an interview with Wr[...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - On Arn Anderson's podcast, the topic of who he would include in the modern version of the legendary Four Horsemen faction came up. Here's what he said[...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - Tonight's SmackDown! saw the debut of the Thunderdome concept. The match results are as follows: Big E defeated Sheamus Cesaro & Shinsuke Naka[...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - After the news that AEW will allow up to 500 fans to attend Dynamite tapings, in small sectors of friends/family, it became apparent that people fortu[...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - WWE has announced on their official website that Talking Smack is going to return this weekend, being taped right after SmackDown and being available [...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - Alex Zayne was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where he discussed how COVID-19 has affected how wrestling functions. "I think with eve[...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - WWE is hyping the new ThunderDome concept for WWE as a "new era" in WWE, and are going to have Vince McMahon introduce the concept tonight as the show[...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - AEW Dynamite will be a ticketed event next Thursday with fans allowed inside until they reach 10-15% capacity, which is around 500 people. It will sti[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Unfortunately, NJPW's Gabriel Kidd has suffered a neck injury and will be unable to compete in the Korakuen Hall events on the 26th and 27th of August[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Several documentaries focusing on Bret "The Hitman" Hart have been quietly removed from the WWE Network. PWInsider has pointed out that the documenta[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - The legendary Armando Gaytan, known for being the voie of CMLL until 2009, has passed away at the age of 76. “CMLL joins the pain suffered by[...]
Aug 20 Buff Bagwell Injured in Car Accident Buff Bagwell was apparently involved in a horrific car accident on August 16th, with the details now coming out. According to the Cobb County officia[...]
Aug 20 - Buff Bagwell was apparently involved in a horrific car accident on August 16th, with the details now coming out. According to the Cobb County officia[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π