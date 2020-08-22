Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

In the fourth match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai successfully retained her championship against the challenge of Dakota Kai.

WATCH: Brodie Lee vs. Cody Rhodes TNT Title Match from AEW Saturday Night Dynamite

The following video comes from All Elite Wrestling's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 23 - The following video comes from All Elite Wrestling's official YouTube channel: [...]

Karrion Kross Suffers Injury at NXT Takeover XXX

During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against [...] Aug 22 - During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against [...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results (08/22/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Da[...] Aug 22 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Da[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: NXT Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship. With [...] Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship. With [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (08/22/2020)

The following are the results of the August 22, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Private Party 2. AEW World [...] Aug 22 - The following are the results of the August 22, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Private Party 2. AEW World [...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: NXT Women's Title Match: Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

In the third bout of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Adam Cole defeated Pat McAfee with the Panama City Sunrise[...] Aug 22 - In the third bout of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Adam Cole defeated Pat McAfee with the Panama City Sunrise[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: North American Championship Ladder Match

In the second match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX event, "The Archer of Infamy" Damien Priest emerged victorious in the Ladder Match to capt[...] Aug 22 - In the second match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX event, "The Archer of Infamy" Damien Priest emerged victorious in the Ladder Match to capt[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: Finn Bálor vs. Timothy Thatcher

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX pay-per-view, Finn Bálor picked up a victory over the dangerous Timothy Thatch[...] Aug 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX pay-per-view, Finn Bálor picked up a victory over the dangerous Timothy Thatch[...]

WATCH: NXT TakeOver: XXX Pre-Show: Aug. 22, 2020

The following is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 22 - The following is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

WWE Transfers Chris Jericho Trademarks to Him

PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Chris Jericho have reached an agreement to transfer all trademarks relating to Chris Jericho from his decade-plus [...] Aug 22 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Chris Jericho have reached an agreement to transfer all trademarks relating to Chris Jericho from his decade-plus [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX (08/22/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kr[...] Aug 22 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kr[...]

Jon Moxley on Current State of WWE: "Thank God I'm not there."

In an interview with F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley discussed his former employer WWE and their new Thunderdome concept, as well as his opinion on what it [...] Aug 22 - In an interview with F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley discussed his former employer WWE and their new Thunderdome concept, as well as his opinion on what it [...]

Jon Moxley On Wife Renee Young’s Bout With COVID

Back in June, WWE host Renee Young tested positive for Covid-19 after a breakout at WWE’s Performance Center. During an interview with Wr[...] Aug 22 - Back in June, WWE host Renee Young tested positive for Covid-19 after a breakout at WWE’s Performance Center. During an interview with Wr[...]

Arn Anderson Reveals Who He Would Put In Modern Four Horsemen

On Arn Anderson's podcast, the topic of who he would include in the modern version of the legendary Four Horsemen faction came up. Here's what he said[...] Aug 22 - On Arn Anderson's podcast, the topic of who he would include in the modern version of the legendary Four Horsemen faction came up. Here's what he said[...]

WWE SmackDown! (8/21/2020) Quick Results

Tonight's SmackDown! saw the debut of the Thunderdome concept. The match results are as follows: Big E defeated Sheamus Cesaro & Shinsuke Naka[...] Aug 21 - Tonight's SmackDown! saw the debut of the Thunderdome concept. The match results are as follows: Big E defeated Sheamus Cesaro & Shinsuke Naka[...]

Tony Khan on AEW Ticket Scalpers: "Nope."

After the news that AEW will allow up to 500 fans to attend Dynamite tapings, in small sectors of friends/family, it became apparent that people fortu[...] Aug 21 - After the news that AEW will allow up to 500 fans to attend Dynamite tapings, in small sectors of friends/family, it became apparent that people fortu[...]

Talking Smack Set to Return This Weekend, Renee Young NOT Hosting

WWE has announced on their official website that Talking Smack is going to return this weekend, being taped right after SmackDown and being available [...] Aug 21 - WWE has announced on their official website that Talking Smack is going to return this weekend, being taped right after SmackDown and being available [...]

NJPW's Alex Zayne Teases Appearances in ROH, Gives Update on NJPW Status

Alex Zayne was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where he discussed how COVID-19 has affected how wrestling functions. "I think with eve[...] Aug 21 - Alex Zayne was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where he discussed how COVID-19 has affected how wrestling functions. "I think with eve[...]

Vince McMahon Opening Tonight's SmackDown, Introducing ThunderDome

WWE is hyping the new ThunderDome concept for WWE as a "new era" in WWE, and are going to have Vince McMahon introduce the concept tonight as the show[...] Aug 21 - WWE is hyping the new ThunderDome concept for WWE as a "new era" in WWE, and are going to have Vince McMahon introduce the concept tonight as the show[...]

AEW Dynamite To Have Around 500 People in Attendance on Thursday's Taping

AEW Dynamite will be a ticketed event next Thursday with fans allowed inside until they reach 10-15% capacity, which is around 500 people. It will sti[...] Aug 21 - AEW Dynamite will be a ticketed event next Thursday with fans allowed inside until they reach 10-15% capacity, which is around 500 people. It will sti[...]

Gabriel Kidd Suffers Neck Injury, Will Miss Future NJPW Shows

Unfortunately, NJPW's Gabriel Kidd has suffered a neck injury and will be unable to compete in the Korakuen Hall events on the 26th and 27th of August[...] Aug 20 - Unfortunately, NJPW's Gabriel Kidd has suffered a neck injury and will be unable to compete in the Korakuen Hall events on the 26th and 27th of August[...]

Bret Hart Specials Removed from WWE Network

Several documentaries focusing on Bret "The Hitman" Hart have been quietly removed from the WWE Network. PWInsider has pointed out that the documenta[...] Aug 20 - Several documentaries focusing on Bret "The Hitman" Hart have been quietly removed from the WWE Network. PWInsider has pointed out that the documenta[...]

"Mucha Crema" Armando Gaytan Passes Away

The legendary Armando Gaytan, known for being the voie of CMLL until 2009, has passed away at the age of 76. “CMLL joins the pain suffered by[...] Aug 20 - The legendary Armando Gaytan, known for being the voie of CMLL until 2009, has passed away at the age of 76. “CMLL joins the pain suffered by[...]