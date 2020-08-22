WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: North American Championship Ladder Match

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Karrion Kross Suffers Injury at NXT Takeover XXX During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against Keith Lee. He was able to work through the injury[...]
WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results (08/22/2020) The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Damien Priest won the Ladder Match to crown the new [...]
Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship. With the #NXTChampionship on the line, @WWEKarrionKross[...]
AEW Dynamite Results (08/22/2020) The following are the results of the August 22, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Private Party 2. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and upcoming challenger MJF cu[...]
Aug 22 - In the fourth match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai successfully retained her championship against the challenge of Dakota Kai. With the #WWENXT[...]
Aug 22 - In the second match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX event, "The Archer of Infamy" Damien Priest emerged victorious in the Ladder Match to capture the vacant NXT North American Championship. [...]
Aug 22 - The following is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
WWE Transfers Chris Jericho Trademarks to Him PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Chris Jericho have reached an agreement to transfer all trademarks relating to Chris Jericho from his decade-plus stint in the company are now owned by him. The ag[...]
Aug 22 - In an interview with F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley discussed his former employer WWE and their new Thunderdome concept, as well as his opinion on what it would be like if he had never left. "Yeah then [...]
Aug 22 - On Arn Anderson's podcast, the topic of who he would include in the modern version of the legendary Four Horsemen faction came up. Here's what he said. "Well, I'd have to probably take The Revival,[...]
WWE SmackDown! (8/21/2020) Quick Results Tonight's SmackDown! saw the debut of the Thunderdome concept. The match results are as follows: Big E defeated Sheamus Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Lucha House Party to retain the Smac[...]
Tony Khan on AEW Ticket Scalpers: "Nope." After the news that AEW will allow up to 500 fans to attend Dynamite tapings, in small sectors of friends/family, it became apparent that people fortunate enough to get these tickets might try to rese[...]
Aug 21 - WWE has announced on their official website that Talking Smack is going to return this weekend, being taped right after SmackDown and being available Saturday morning. Due to her impending exit from W[...]
Aug 21 - Alex Zayne was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where he discussed how COVID-19 has affected how wrestling functions. "I think with everything going on, I think everyone's kind of playi[...]
Aug 21 - WWE is hyping the new ThunderDome concept for WWE as a "new era" in WWE, and are going to have Vince McMahon introduce the concept tonight as the show opens. The official statement by WWE: Mr. M[...]
Aug 21 - AEW Dynamite will be a ticketed event next Thursday with fans allowed inside until they reach 10-15% capacity, which is around 500 people. It will still be people with a connection to the event/venue.[...]
Aug 20 - Unfortunately, NJPW's Gabriel Kidd has suffered a neck injury and will be unable to compete in the Korakuen Hall events on the 26th and 27th of August. NJPW stated the following: “We apologi[...]
Bret Hart Specials Removed from WWE Network Several documentaries focusing on Bret "The Hitman" Hart have been quietly removed from the WWE Network. PWInsider has pointed out that the documentaries that were removed may have been pulled due to[...]
"Mucha Crema" Armando Gaytan Passes Away The legendary Armando Gaytan, known for being the voie of CMLL until 2009, has passed away at the age of 76. “CMLL joins the pain suffered by the family of Mr. Armando Gaytan, better known as[...]
Buff Bagwell Injured in Car Accident Buff Bagwell was apparently involved in a horrific car accident on August 16th, with the details now coming out. According to the Cobb County official website, Bagwell was involved in what's describe[...]
