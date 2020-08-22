WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: Finn Bálor vs. Timothy Thatcher

What a way to kick off #NXTTakeOver : XXX! An absolute HARD-HITTING battle between two of #WWENXT 's finest...Timothy Thatcher & @FinnBalor ! pic.twitter.com/KZMwRHdyDV

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX pay-per-view, Finn Bálor picked up a victory over the dangerous Timothy Thatcher.

WATCH: Brodie Lee vs. Cody Rhodes TNT Title Match from AEW Saturday Night Dynamite

The following video comes from All Elite Wrestling's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 23 - The following video comes from All Elite Wrestling's official YouTube channel: [...]

Karrion Kross Suffers Injury at NXT Takeover XXX

During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against Keith Lee. He was able to work through the injury[...] Aug 22 - During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against Keith Lee. He was able to work through the injury[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results (08/22/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Damien Priest won the Ladder Match to crown the new [...] Aug 22 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Damien Priest won the Ladder Match to crown the new [...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: NXT Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship. With the #NXTChampionship on the line, @WWEKarrionKross[...] Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship. With the #NXTChampionship on the line, @WWEKarrionKross[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (08/22/2020)

The following are the results of the August 22, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Private Party 2. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and upcoming challenger MJF cu[...] Aug 22 - The following are the results of the August 22, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Private Party 2. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and upcoming challenger MJF cu[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: NXT Women's Title Match: Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai

In the fourth match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai successfully retained her championship against the challenge of Dakota Kai. With the #WWENXT[...] Aug 22 - In the fourth match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai successfully retained her championship against the challenge of Dakota Kai. With the #WWENXT[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

In the third bout of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Adam Cole defeated Pat McAfee with the Panama City Sunrise Piledriver. 😲 UNBELIEVABLE, @PatMcAfeeShow![...] Aug 22 - In the third bout of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Adam Cole defeated Pat McAfee with the Panama City Sunrise Piledriver. 😲 UNBELIEVABLE, @PatMcAfeeShow![...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: North American Championship Ladder Match

In the second match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX event, "The Archer of Infamy" Damien Priest emerged victorious in the Ladder Match to capture the vacant NXT North American Championship. [...] Aug 22 - In the second match of tonight's NXT TakeOver XXX event, "The Archer of Infamy" Damien Priest emerged victorious in the Ladder Match to capture the vacant NXT North American Championship. [...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: Finn Bálor vs. Timothy Thatcher

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX pay-per-view, Finn Bálor picked up a victory over the dangerous Timothy Thatcher. What a way to kick off #NXTTakeOver: XXX!An[...] Aug 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX pay-per-view, Finn Bálor picked up a victory over the dangerous Timothy Thatcher. What a way to kick off #NXTTakeOver: XXX!An[...]

WATCH: NXT TakeOver: XXX Pre-Show: Aug. 22, 2020

The following is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 22 - The following is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

WWE Transfers Chris Jericho Trademarks to Him

PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Chris Jericho have reached an agreement to transfer all trademarks relating to Chris Jericho from his decade-plus stint in the company are now owned by him. The ag[...] Aug 22 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Chris Jericho have reached an agreement to transfer all trademarks relating to Chris Jericho from his decade-plus stint in the company are now owned by him. The ag[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX (08/22/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee NXT W[...] Aug 22 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee NXT W[...]

Jon Moxley on Current State of WWE: "Thank God I'm not there."

In an interview with F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley discussed his former employer WWE and their new Thunderdome concept, as well as his opinion on what it would be like if he had never left. "Yeah then [...] Aug 22 - In an interview with F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley discussed his former employer WWE and their new Thunderdome concept, as well as his opinion on what it would be like if he had never left. "Yeah then [...]

Jon Moxley On Wife Renee Young’s Bout With COVID

Back in June, WWE host Renee Young tested positive for Covid-19 after a breakout at WWE’s Performance Center. During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Young’s husband AEW [...] Aug 22 - Back in June, WWE host Renee Young tested positive for Covid-19 after a breakout at WWE’s Performance Center. During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Young’s husband AEW [...]

Arn Anderson Reveals Who He Would Put In Modern Four Horsemen

On Arn Anderson's podcast, the topic of who he would include in the modern version of the legendary Four Horsemen faction came up. Here's what he said. "Well, I'd have to probably take The Revival,[...] Aug 22 - On Arn Anderson's podcast, the topic of who he would include in the modern version of the legendary Four Horsemen faction came up. Here's what he said. "Well, I'd have to probably take The Revival,[...]

WWE SmackDown! (8/21/2020) Quick Results

Tonight's SmackDown! saw the debut of the Thunderdome concept. The match results are as follows: Big E defeated Sheamus Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Lucha House Party to retain the Smac[...] Aug 21 - Tonight's SmackDown! saw the debut of the Thunderdome concept. The match results are as follows: Big E defeated Sheamus Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Lucha House Party to retain the Smac[...]

Tony Khan on AEW Ticket Scalpers: "Nope."

After the news that AEW will allow up to 500 fans to attend Dynamite tapings, in small sectors of friends/family, it became apparent that people fortunate enough to get these tickets might try to rese[...] Aug 21 - After the news that AEW will allow up to 500 fans to attend Dynamite tapings, in small sectors of friends/family, it became apparent that people fortunate enough to get these tickets might try to rese[...]

Talking Smack Set to Return This Weekend, Renee Young NOT Hosting

WWE has announced on their official website that Talking Smack is going to return this weekend, being taped right after SmackDown and being available Saturday morning. Due to her impending exit from W[...] Aug 21 - WWE has announced on their official website that Talking Smack is going to return this weekend, being taped right after SmackDown and being available Saturday morning. Due to her impending exit from W[...]

NJPW's Alex Zayne Teases Appearances in ROH, Gives Update on NJPW Status

Alex Zayne was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where he discussed how COVID-19 has affected how wrestling functions. "I think with everything going on, I think everyone's kind of playi[...] Aug 21 - Alex Zayne was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where he discussed how COVID-19 has affected how wrestling functions. "I think with everything going on, I think everyone's kind of playi[...]

Vince McMahon Opening Tonight's SmackDown, Introducing ThunderDome

WWE is hyping the new ThunderDome concept for WWE as a "new era" in WWE, and are going to have Vince McMahon introduce the concept tonight as the show opens. The official statement by WWE: Mr. M[...] Aug 21 - WWE is hyping the new ThunderDome concept for WWE as a "new era" in WWE, and are going to have Vince McMahon introduce the concept tonight as the show opens. The official statement by WWE: Mr. M[...]

AEW Dynamite To Have Around 500 People in Attendance on Thursday's Taping

AEW Dynamite will be a ticketed event next Thursday with fans allowed inside until they reach 10-15% capacity, which is around 500 people. It will still be people with a connection to the event/venue.[...] Aug 21 - AEW Dynamite will be a ticketed event next Thursday with fans allowed inside until they reach 10-15% capacity, which is around 500 people. It will still be people with a connection to the event/venue.[...]

Gabriel Kidd Suffers Neck Injury, Will Miss Future NJPW Shows

Unfortunately, NJPW's Gabriel Kidd has suffered a neck injury and will be unable to compete in the Korakuen Hall events on the 26th and 27th of August. NJPW stated the following: “We apologi[...] Aug 20 - Unfortunately, NJPW's Gabriel Kidd has suffered a neck injury and will be unable to compete in the Korakuen Hall events on the 26th and 27th of August. NJPW stated the following: “We apologi[...]

Bret Hart Specials Removed from WWE Network

Several documentaries focusing on Bret "The Hitman" Hart have been quietly removed from the WWE Network. PWInsider has pointed out that the documentaries that were removed may have been pulled due to[...] Aug 20 - Several documentaries focusing on Bret "The Hitman" Hart have been quietly removed from the WWE Network. PWInsider has pointed out that the documentaries that were removed may have been pulled due to[...]

"Mucha Crema" Armando Gaytan Passes Away

The legendary Armando Gaytan, known for being the voie of CMLL until 2009, has passed away at the age of 76. “CMLL joins the pain suffered by the family of Mr. Armando Gaytan, better known as[...] Aug 20 - The legendary Armando Gaytan, known for being the voie of CMLL until 2009, has passed away at the age of 76. “CMLL joins the pain suffered by the family of Mr. Armando Gaytan, better known as[...]