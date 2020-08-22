The following is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel:

WATCH: NXT TakeOver: XXX Pre-Show: Aug. 22, 2020

WWE Transfers Chris Jericho Trademarks to Him

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX (08/22/2020)

Jon Moxley on Current State of WWE: "Thank God I'm not there."

Jon Moxley On Wife Renee Young’s Bout With COVID

Arn Anderson Reveals Who He Would Put In Modern Four Horsemen

WWE SmackDown! (8/21/2020) Quick Results

Tony Khan on AEW Ticket Scalpers: "Nope."

Talking Smack Set to Return This Weekend, Renee Young NOT Hosting

NJPW's Alex Zayne Teases Appearances in ROH, Gives Update on NJPW Status

Vince McMahon Opening Tonight's SmackDown, Introducing ThunderDome

AEW Dynamite To Have Around 500 People in Attendance on Thursday's Taping

Gabriel Kidd Suffers Neck Injury, Will Miss Future NJPW Shows

Bret Hart Specials Removed from WWE Network

"Mucha Crema" Armando Gaytan Passes Away

Buff Bagwell Injured in Car Accident

WWE NXT Results (08/19/2020)

A Brief Look At WWE's "ThunderDome" Setup

IMPACT Wrestling Emergence Night 1 Results (08/18/2020)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Scheduled for This Week's After the Bell w/ Corey Graves

WWE Gives Details for Virtual Meet & Greets During SummerSlam Weekend

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT (08/19/2020)

Renee Young Reportedly Requests Her Release from WWE

AUDIO: 83 Weeks #122: Ultimate Warrior's WCW Monday Nitro Debut

