WWE Transfers Chris Jericho Trademarks to Him

PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Chris Jericho have reached an agreement to transfer all trademarks relating to Chris Jericho from his decade-plus stint in the company are now owned by him.

The agreement was made on June 1st, but it took a while for the official transfer to take place.

Details of Jericho’s trademark only include him getting his name, but any intellectual property that was created by either Jericho or WWE during his time there will remain with WWE. Insider states for example that the moniker Y2J is still owned by WWE.