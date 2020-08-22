Official Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX (08/22/2020)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 22, 2020
https://wrestlr.me/64299/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 22
Aug 22 - The following is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Chris Jericho have reached an agreement to transfer all trademarks relating to Chris Jericho from his decade-plus [...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kr[...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - In an interview with F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley discussed his former employer WWE and their new Thunderdome concept, as well as his opinion on what it [...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - Back in June, WWE host Renee Young tested positive for Covid-19 after a breakout at WWE’s Performance Center. During an interview with Wr[...]
Aug 22
Aug 22 - On Arn Anderson's podcast, the topic of who he would include in the modern version of the legendary Four Horsemen faction came up. Here's what he said[...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - Tonight's SmackDown! saw the debut of the Thunderdome concept. The match results are as follows: Big E defeated Sheamus Cesaro & Shinsuke Naka[...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - After the news that AEW will allow up to 500 fans to attend Dynamite tapings, in small sectors of friends/family, it became apparent that people fortu[...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - WWE has announced on their official website that Talking Smack is going to return this weekend, being taped right after SmackDown and being available [...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - Alex Zayne was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where he discussed how COVID-19 has affected how wrestling functions. "I think with eve[...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - WWE is hyping the new ThunderDome concept for WWE as a "new era" in WWE, and are going to have Vince McMahon introduce the concept tonight as the show[...]
Aug 21
Aug 21 - AEW Dynamite will be a ticketed event next Thursday with fans allowed inside until they reach 10-15% capacity, which is around 500 people. It will sti[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Unfortunately, NJPW's Gabriel Kidd has suffered a neck injury and will be unable to compete in the Korakuen Hall events on the 26th and 27th of August[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Several documentaries focusing on Bret "The Hitman" Hart have been quietly removed from the WWE Network. PWInsider has pointed out that the documenta[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - The legendary Armando Gaytan, known for being the voie of CMLL until 2009, has passed away at the age of 76. “CMLL joins the pain suffered by[...]
Aug 20 Buff Bagwell Injured in Car Accident Buff Bagwell was apparently involved in a horrific car accident on August 16th, with the details now coming out. According to the Cobb County officia[...]
Aug 20 - Buff Bagwell was apparently involved in a horrific car accident on August 16th, with the details now coming out. According to the Cobb County officia[...]
Aug 20 WWE NXT Results (08/19/2020) The following are the results of the August 19, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Johnny Gargano defeated Ridge Holland to qual[...]
Aug 20 - The following are the results of the August 19, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Johnny Gargano defeated Ridge Holland to qual[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - Pro Wrestling Sheet has acquired footage that shows WWE's new ThunderDome setup, which will be housing future WWE events with fans visible on screens [...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - The following are the results of last night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling: Emergence, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: 1. Rohit Raju defeated [...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - The following comes from WWE.com: Just days before defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre joins Corey Grav[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - The following comes from WWE.com: CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favo[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Adam Cole and Pat McAfee to meet face[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - According to a report from PWInsider.com, WWE commentator, backstage interviewer and show host Renee Young has requested her contractual release from [...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - The following is the official description of this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast: In this episode of 83 Weeks, Eric and Conrad lo[...]
Aug 18
Aug 18 - Many wrestling fans remember when the Dudley Boyz were split up by the WWE Draft, and D-Von Dudley became Reverend D-Von: a character that didn't last[...]