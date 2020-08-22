Arn Anderson Reveals Who He Would Put In Modern Four Horsemen

On Arn Anderson's podcast, the topic of who he would include in the modern version of the legendary Four Horsemen faction came up. Here's what he said.

"Well, I'd have to probably take The Revival, I think. Well, and I'll have to take Cody simply because the guy is driven by becoming the very best performer he can, and against every challenge that there can be. And I haven't seen a guy in a long time that has concentrated on his promos, his work rate, his business sense, the way he treats the fans, and the way he treats employees.

He's just good for the business all the way around, and anybody that's talked to him will tell you that. And you're going to need that other fourth guy, I would think. And I would think, right now, even though we're facing him coming up very soon, it'd be hard to look over Harper, Brodie Lee.

I've been high on him for many years. He's so good that you just take it for granted. He's going to be good and you kind of overlook him, and man, he's ready to rock and roll. I could tell that. I'm worried about this one, but Cody said open challenge. That's what he meant and it means open challenge.