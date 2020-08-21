WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan on AEW Ticket Scalpers: "Nope."

Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 21, 2020

After the news that AEW will allow up to 500 fans to attend Dynamite tapings, in small sectors of friends/family, it became apparent that people fortunate enough to get these tickets might try to resell them to diehard wrestling fans who desperately want to attend a live show. Tony Khan tweeted the following:

"We’ve seen unethical ticket resellers bought outdoor seat pods meant for family/friends & illegally tried to split them, theoretically to put unacquainted fans sat together. Nope. We’ll seek out & cancel any split pods to ensure fans can enjoy the show while keeping safe distance."

This was expanded on by a statement made later.

"We’re very grateful for the fast sellout of Thursday’s outdoor AEW Dynamite live show at 10% venue capacity that we recently announced. The show will be open to a limited number of fans wearing mandatory protective masks who will be seated in a specially designed, physically distanced arrangement in the open air Daily’s Place amphitheater and will air live on TNT on Thursday, August 27 at 8pm ET/7pm CT.

The tickets were sold in groups, or pods, with the intention of keeping fans with their friends and families and safely distanced from other fans in attendance. We’re seeing some of these tickets being sold on the secondary market in a way that splits original pod, and therefore potentially combining two or more groups of unacquainted fans within the same pod. This was clearly not our intention. Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of the entire AEW family, and that certainly includes our fans. It’s an illegal, unethical and inappropriate move by secondary market sellers, and we intend to police this situation online as well as at the venue.

To that end, we’re asking our fans to inform as if they’ve feel they’ve purchased tickets that were originally part of a larger pod and we will do what we can to offer a remedy. Furthermore, we will be watching for any AEW Dynamite tickets on the secondary market, and if we see anyone trying to divide a pod for resale, we will cancel the entire original order.

It’s going to be great to have fans back at our show with social distancing precautions in place that will make these outdoor events safe for everyone in attendance. Thank you to all of the great wrestling fans who support AEW!"

