NJPW's Alex Zayne Teases Appearances in ROH, Gives Update on NJPW Status

Alex Zayne was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where he discussed how COVID-19 has affected how wrestling functions.

"I think with everything going on, I think everyone's kind of playing the waiting game, and I'm just really honored and pleased to be doing anything, of course, with them. Anything at all is great right now much less with something as prestigious as New Japan. So it's just great to get to work with them, and I think we'll see quite a bit more of me around on the New Japan U.S. side of things, until of course, things open up. That's where I see it headed right now."

The discussion also went into how NJPW is still trying to boost their US viewership.

"You got a lot of people that live over here in the states too that are already signed with them and stuff, and I think they're really just trying to ramp up a lot of American viewership. I mean with Strong being primarily a U.S. based sub-series of some sort and then they just did Lion's Break and that was American-based. It looks like they're trying to ramp up the whole American side of things, and that's really cool too because then it has, in the future, more New Japan American-based shows. Then the whole audience over here can get more, and then there's more of like the American-based talent going over there hopefully. The future is bright as far as New Japan goes. It looks really cool."

They then started talking about the likelihood of Zayne doing future ROH appearances, which he's already done.

"I've done two shows with ROH as is, and originally I was on my third show with ROH. And we were in Vegas when the pandemic hit, like when they announced it, and they canceled that show. I'm definitely still in talks with them as far as doing some stuff and just working some things. No dates or anything confirmed, but I wouldn't be shocked if you see me back in a Ring of Honor because I'm ready, and hopefully they're ready. I know they're just getting in the swing of things, getting getting back to it."

On NJPW Strong not having a crowd: