AEW Dynamite To Have Around 500 People in Attendance on Thursday's Taping

AEW Dynamite will be a ticketed event next Thursday with fans allowed inside until they reach 10-15% capacity, which is around 500 people. It will still be people with a connection to the event/venue.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that if the taping on Thursday goes well, AEW may then increase the amount of people allowed inside to 750. The fans will be kept a deck away from the ringside area, with them being segmented into small groups with a maximum of 6 per group.

Tony Khan studied recent shows from Warrior Wrestling and GCW to see how they have been handling similar setups, and reportedly liked what he saw.