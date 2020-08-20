Bret Hart Specials Removed from WWE Network

Several documentaries focusing on Bret "The Hitman" Hart have been quietly removed from the WWE Network.

PWInsider has pointed out that the documentaries that were removed may have been pulled due to featuring footage from Stampede Wrestling. While WWE owns the Stampede Wrestling tape library, Hart owns the rights to his matches from that library as he purchased them from his parents, Stu and Helen Hart, before they passed away.

The following documentaries were removed: