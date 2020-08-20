Buff Bagwell Injured in Car Accident

Buff Bagwell was apparently involved in a horrific car accident on August 16th, with the details now coming out.

According to the Cobb County official website, Bagwell was involved in what's described as a "serious injury traffic collision."

He is currently undergoing treatment in the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and it was said his injuries are quite serious.

It's possible, and being looked into, that he may have been under the influence of prescription medication when the accident took place.