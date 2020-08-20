WWE NXT Results (08/19/2020)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

6. The Velveteen Dream defeated Finn Bálor to qualify for the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX

2. Dakota Kai defeated Jessi Kamea. After the match, Kai called out Io Shirai. Shirai was getting the better of Kai until Raquel Gonzalez attacked Io.

1. Johnny Gargano defeated Ridge Holland to qualify for the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX

The following are the results of the August 19, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com :

Gabriel Kidd Suffers Neck Injury, Will Miss Future NJPW Shows

Unfortunately, NJPW's Gabriel Kidd has suffered a neck injury and will be unable to compete in the Korakuen Hall events on the 26th and 27th of August[...] Aug 20 - Unfortunately, NJPW's Gabriel Kidd has suffered a neck injury and will be unable to compete in the Korakuen Hall events on the 26th and 27th of August[...]

Bret Hart Specials Removed from WWE Network

Several documentaries focusing on Bret "The Hitman" Hart have been quietly removed from the WWE Network. PWInsider has pointed out that the documenta[...] Aug 20 - Several documentaries focusing on Bret "The Hitman" Hart have been quietly removed from the WWE Network. PWInsider has pointed out that the documenta[...]

"Mucha Crema" Armando Gaytan Passes Away

The legendary Armando Gaytan, known for being the voie of CMLL until 2009, has passed away at the age of 76. “CMLL joins the pain suffered by[...] Aug 20 - The legendary Armando Gaytan, known for being the voie of CMLL until 2009, has passed away at the age of 76. “CMLL joins the pain suffered by[...]

Buff Bagwell Injured in Car Accident

Buff Bagwell was apparently involved in a horrific car accident on August 16th, with the details now coming out. According to the Cobb County officia[...] Aug 20 - Buff Bagwell was apparently involved in a horrific car accident on August 16th, with the details now coming out. According to the Cobb County officia[...]

WWE NXT Results (08/19/2020)

The following are the results of the August 19, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Johnny Gargano defeated Ridge Holland to qual[...] Aug 20 - The following are the results of the August 19, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Johnny Gargano defeated Ridge Holland to qual[...]

A Brief Look At WWE's "ThunderDome" Setup

Pro Wrestling Sheet has acquired footage that shows WWE's new ThunderDome setup, which will be housing future WWE events with fans visible on screens [...] Aug 19 - Pro Wrestling Sheet has acquired footage that shows WWE's new ThunderDome setup, which will be housing future WWE events with fans visible on screens [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Emergence Night 1 Results (08/18/2020)

The following are the results of last night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling: Emergence, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: 1. Rohit Raju defeated [...] Aug 19 - The following are the results of last night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling: Emergence, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: 1. Rohit Raju defeated [...]

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Scheduled for This Week's After the Bell w/ Corey Graves

The following comes from WWE.com: Just days before defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre joins Corey Grav[...] Aug 19 - The following comes from WWE.com: Just days before defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre joins Corey Grav[...]

WWE Gives Details for Virtual Meet & Greets During SummerSlam Weekend

The following comes from WWE.com: CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favo[...] Aug 19 - The following comes from WWE.com: CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favo[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT (08/19/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Adam Cole and Pat McAfee to meet face[...] Aug 19 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Adam Cole and Pat McAfee to meet face[...]

Renee Young Reportedly Requests Her Release from WWE

According to a report from PWInsider.com, WWE commentator, backstage interviewer and show host Renee Young has requested her contractual release from [...] Aug 19 - According to a report from PWInsider.com, WWE commentator, backstage interviewer and show host Renee Young has requested her contractual release from [...]

AUDIO: 83 Weeks #122: Ultimate Warrior's WCW Monday Nitro Debut

The following is the official description of this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast: In this episode of 83 Weeks, Eric and Conrad lo[...] Aug 19 - The following is the official description of this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast: In this episode of 83 Weeks, Eric and Conrad lo[...]

D-Von Dudley Didn't Want To Reunite Dudley Boyz in 2002

Many wrestling fans remember when the Dudley Boyz were split up by the WWE Draft, and D-Von Dudley became Reverend D-Von: a character that didn't last[...] Aug 18 - Many wrestling fans remember when the Dudley Boyz were split up by the WWE Draft, and D-Von Dudley became Reverend D-Von: a character that didn't last[...]

US Government Attempting to Seize Ted DiBiase Jr.’s Home Due To Mississippi Welfare Scandal

The US government is currently attempting to seize the $1.5 million home of Ted DiBiase Jr. amid the fallout of the Mississippi Department of Human [...] Aug 18 - The US government is currently attempting to seize the $1.5 million home of Ted DiBiase Jr. amid the fallout of the Mississippi Department of Human [...]

WWE Raw Results: The Legend Killer Takes Down Another Legend

In the closing segment of tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton delivered an RKO and a Punt Kick to WWE Hall of Famer S[...] Aug 17 - In the closing segment of tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton delivered an RKO and a Punt Kick to WWE Hall of Famer S[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/17/2020)

The following are the results of the August 17, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Retribution interruped the WWE signature opening video, a[...] Aug 17 - The following are the results of the August 17, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Retribution interruped the WWE signature opening video, a[...]

NXT's Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke Appear on Monday Night Raw

WWE NXT Superstars Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir of the MMA Four Horsewomen appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Shafir got[...] Aug 17 - WWE NXT Superstars Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir of the MMA Four Horsewomen appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Shafir got[...]

MMA: Jon "Bones" Jones Vacates UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

UFC fighter Jon "Bones" Jones posted the following on Twitter: Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light [...] Aug 17 - UFC fighter Jon "Bones" Jones posted the following on Twitter: Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light [...]

Viewership from Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (08/14/2020)

This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,979,000 viewers, which is an increase from the previous week&rs[...] Aug 17 - This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,979,000 viewers, which is an increase from the previous week&rs[...]

WWE Raw Results: Asuka & Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Shayna Baszler defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks[...] Aug 17 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Shayna Baszler defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks[...]

C.M. Punk Pitches a Very Interesting Idea for WWE's Mysterious Retribution Stable

Former WWE World Champion C.M. Punk posted the following on Twitter: Retribution members should be the grandchildren of all the heads of former ter[...] Aug 17 - Former WWE World Champion C.M. Punk posted the following on Twitter: Retribution members should be the grandchildren of all the heads of former ter[...]

WWE Raw Results: Was Mickie James Successful in Her Raw Return Against Natalya?

Six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James made her in-ring return on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, squaring off against Natalya, a form[...] Aug 17 - Six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James made her in-ring return on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, squaring off against Natalya, a form[...]

Maria Kanellis Talks About WWE Using Her Personal Life After She Asked Them Not To

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis posted the following on Twitter: This doesn’t surprise me. We were the most watched segments when we were[...] Aug 17 - Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis posted the following on Twitter: This doesn’t surprise me. We were the most watched segments when we were[...]