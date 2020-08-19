WWE Gives Details for Virtual Meet & Greets During SummerSlam Weekend

The following comes from WWE.com:

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home.

All Virtual Meet & Greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory forever!

SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22-Monday, Aug. 24. Tickets are available today at 12 p.m. ET!

SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets - Price $125*

Ticket includes:

2-minute private on-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar

Downloadable video of your meet & greets available within 48 hours of the event

Purchase exclusive personalized autograph items

Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 22: Keith Lee: 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23: Bayley: 10 a.m., Braun Strowman: 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24: Drew McIntyre: 10 a.m., Seth Rollins: 1 p.m.

We highly recommend that you use a laptop or desktop computer and have a strong, stable internet connection. You may use a mobile device as long as it has a front facing camera and a microphone.

Please make sure that you test your equipment and internet connection before your scheduled video chat.

For a full list of FAQs, click here.

WWE is not responsible for your internet or hardware issues. No refunds will be given if you miss your video chat session or if you are removed from the video chat due to inappropriate behavior.

Talent subject to change

*Does not include applicable fees.