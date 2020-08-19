The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com :

» More News From This Feed

IMPACT Wrestling Emergence Night 1 Results (08/18/2020)

The following are the results of last night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling: Emergence, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: 1. Rohit Raju defeated Chris Bey & T.J. Perkins (w/ Fallah Bahh) to b[...] Aug 19 - The following are the results of last night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling: Emergence, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: 1. Rohit Raju defeated Chris Bey & T.J. Perkins (w/ Fallah Bahh) to b[...]

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Scheduled for This Week's After the Bell w/ Corey Graves

The following comes from WWE.com: Just days before defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre joins Corey Graves on a must-listen episode of WWE After the Bell,[...] Aug 19 - The following comes from WWE.com: Just days before defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre joins Corey Graves on a must-listen episode of WWE After the Bell,[...]

WWE Gives Details for Virtual Meet & Greets During SummerSlam Weekend

The following comes from WWE.com: CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event give[...] Aug 19 - The following comes from WWE.com: CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event give[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT (08/19/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Adam Cole and Pat McAfee to meet face-to-face ahead of TakeOver XXX showdown Finn B&aa[...] Aug 19 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Adam Cole and Pat McAfee to meet face-to-face ahead of TakeOver XXX showdown Finn B&aa[...]

Renee Young Reportedly Requests Her Release from WWE

According to a report from PWInsider.com, WWE commentator, backstage interviewer and show host Renee Young has requested her contractual release from WWE. Their report notes that Renee gave the compan[...] Aug 19 - According to a report from PWInsider.com, WWE commentator, backstage interviewer and show host Renee Young has requested her contractual release from WWE. Their report notes that Renee gave the compan[...]

AUDIO: 83 Weeks #122: Ultimate Warrior's WCW Monday Nitro Debut

The following is the official description of this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast: In this episode of 83 Weeks, Eric and Conrad look back on Warrior's WCW Monday Nitro debut, which[...] Aug 19 - The following is the official description of this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast: In this episode of 83 Weeks, Eric and Conrad look back on Warrior's WCW Monday Nitro debut, which[...]

D-Von Dudley Didn't Want To Reunite Dudley Boyz in 2002

Many wrestling fans remember when the Dudley Boyz were split up by the WWE Draft, and D-Von Dudley became Reverend D-Von: a character that didn't last very long, but left an impression on those who wi[...] Aug 18 - Many wrestling fans remember when the Dudley Boyz were split up by the WWE Draft, and D-Von Dudley became Reverend D-Von: a character that didn't last very long, but left an impression on those who wi[...]

US Government Attempting to Seize Ted DiBiase Jr.’s Home Due To Mississippi Welfare Scandal

The US government is currently attempting to seize the $1.5 million home of Ted DiBiase Jr. amid the fallout of the Mississippi Department of Human Services embezzlement scandal. DiBiase was not c[...] Aug 18 - The US government is currently attempting to seize the $1.5 million home of Ted DiBiase Jr. amid the fallout of the Mississippi Department of Human Services embezzlement scandal. DiBiase was not c[...]

WWE Raw Results: The Legend Killer Takes Down Another Legend

In the closing segment of tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton delivered an RKO and a Punt Kick to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Orton would then deliver an RKO to [...] Aug 17 - In the closing segment of tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton delivered an RKO and a Punt Kick to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Orton would then deliver an RKO to [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/17/2020)

The following are the results of the August 17, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Retribution interruped the WWE signature opening video, as well as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's in-ring pro[...] Aug 17 - The following are the results of the August 17, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Retribution interruped the WWE signature opening video, as well as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's in-ring pro[...]

NXT's Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke Appear on Monday Night Raw

WWE NXT Superstars Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir of the MMA Four Horsewomen appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Shafir got the opportunity to display some of her mixed mart[...] Aug 17 - WWE NXT Superstars Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir of the MMA Four Horsewomen appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Shafir got the opportunity to display some of her mixed mart[...]

MMA: Jon "Bones" Jones Vacates UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

UFC fighter Jon "Bones" Jones posted the following on Twitter: Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up[...] Aug 17 - UFC fighter Jon "Bones" Jones posted the following on Twitter: Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up[...]

Viewership from Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (08/14/2020)

This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,979,000 viewers, which is an increase from the previous week’s 1,956,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,93[...] Aug 17 - This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,979,000 viewers, which is an increase from the previous week’s 1,956,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,93[...]

WWE Raw Results: Asuka & Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Shayna Baszler defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks in a non-title match. The two most DOMINANT @W[...] Aug 17 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Shayna Baszler defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks in a non-title match. The two most DOMINANT @W[...]

C.M. Punk Pitches a Very Interesting Idea for WWE's Mysterious Retribution Stable

Former WWE World Champion C.M. Punk posted the following on Twitter: Retribution members should be the grandchildren of all the heads of former territories. Led by Greg Gagne. Retribution memb[...] Aug 17 - Former WWE World Champion C.M. Punk posted the following on Twitter: Retribution members should be the grandchildren of all the heads of former territories. Led by Greg Gagne. Retribution memb[...]

WWE Raw Results: Was Mickie James Successful in Her Raw Return Against Natalya?

Six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James made her in-ring return on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, squaring off against Natalya, a former Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion. [...] Aug 17 - Six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James made her in-ring return on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, squaring off against Natalya, a former Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion. [...]

Maria Kanellis Talks About WWE Using Her Personal Life After She Asked Them Not To

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis posted the following on Twitter: This doesn’t surprise me. We were the most watched segments when we were doing the 24/7 storyline and Vince still pulled t[...] Aug 17 - Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis posted the following on Twitter: This doesn’t surprise me. We were the most watched segments when we were doing the 24/7 storyline and Vince still pulled t[...]

Triple H Talks About Allegations Made Against Velveteen Dream, Dream's Return to WWE Television

WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently spoke with CBSSports.com about the allegations made against NXT Superstar Velvete[...] Aug 17 - WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently spoke with CBSSports.com about the allegations made against NXT Superstar Velvete[...]

Sonya Deville Posts Statement Regarding Home Invasion

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville posted the following on Twitter in regards to the disturbing invasion of her home that took place over the weekend: Thank you everyone f[...] Aug 17 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville posted the following on Twitter in regards to the disturbing invasion of her home that took place over the weekend: Thank you everyone f[...]

WWE Raw Results: Retribution Disrupts Opening Video, Drew McIntyre's Promo

In the opening minutes of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the mysterious group known as Retribution continued to cause technical difficulties for WWE's production team. WWE's signature ope[...] Aug 17 - In the opening minutes of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the mysterious group known as Retribution continued to cause technical difficulties for WWE's production team. WWE's signature ope[...]

Vince McMahon Told Rusev That Fans Chanting "Rusev Day" Were Mocking Him

On Rusev's appearance on Ryback's podcast, Rusev went into detail on how Vince McMahon wouldn't acknowledge any of his success or progress, going as far to imply that the only reason he sold out of hi[...] Aug 17 - On Rusev's appearance on Ryback's podcast, Rusev went into detail on how Vince McMahon wouldn't acknowledge any of his success or progress, going as far to imply that the only reason he sold out of hi[...]

Chris Jericho on Mike Chioda, His Dream Retirement Match and Orange Cassidy Feud

On Chris Jericho's podcast, his recent program with Orange Cassidy was the topic of discussion. "That was me (that booked Bischoff appearing on Dynamite). Yeah, I'm always trying to think of things[...] Aug 17 - On Chris Jericho's podcast, his recent program with Orange Cassidy was the topic of discussion. "That was me (that booked Bischoff appearing on Dynamite). Yeah, I'm always trying to think of things[...]

Former ROH Champion Xavier Passes Away

John "Xavier" Jirus, who was a former ROH World Heavyweight Champion, passed away earlier today at the age of 43. Xavier was set to return to ROH to face Jay Lethal earlier this year at an event call[...] Aug 16 - John "Xavier" Jirus, who was a former ROH World Heavyweight Champion, passed away earlier today at the age of 43. Xavier was set to return to ROH to face Jay Lethal earlier this year at an event call[...]