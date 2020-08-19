WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AUDIO: 83 Weeks #122: Ultimate Warrior's WCW Monday Nitro Debut
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 19, 2020
The following is the official description of this week's episode of the
83 Weeks podcast:
In this episode of 83 Weeks, Eric and Conrad look back on Warrior's WCW Monday Nitro debut, which happened 22 years ago this week. From early discussions about bringing him in, to contract negotiations with Jim, the decision to not promote it ahead of time, his debut in Vince's backyard across from Hollywood Hogan, and everything in between! It's the ULTIMATE debut of Warrior in WCW! VIDEO
