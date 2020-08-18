D-Von Dudley Didn't Want To Reunite Dudley Boyz in 2002

Many wrestling fans remember when the Dudley Boyz were split up by the WWE Draft, and D-Von Dudley became Reverend D-Von: a character that didn't last very long, but left an impression on those who witnessed it.

During his appearance on The New Day's podcast, D-Von explained that he actually loved the character and didn't want to abandon it.

"Well, the great thing about the Reverend D-Von character was that I loved it and I thought it was great. There were certain powers to be, at that time, that didn't. I remember Vince and I were doing promos together, big things like that. I would try to come to Vince and tell him what I was going to say and what scriptures I was going to use. He would say, 'No, I want to feed off you'. He was like, 'I'm loving this character.' Overnight, the character went downhill, and it really shouldn't have.

It's weird when you're a tag team wrestler for so long, but when I first came into this business, I'm like Bubba. Bubba always wanted to be in a tag team, I didn't. I always wanted to be a singles. So even when I got to ECW and I was going to be part of the Dudley Clan, I thought that eventually, I would still be able to be D-Von Dudley by himself and, you know, work with the other guys.

But they wound up putting me and Bubba together. So, at that point, I just kept on going, and going, and going until the opportunity came and they asked me to do Reverend D-Von. At first, we were like 'No', because there it is. We felt that we were on the high, you know, why mess it up? But at the same token, I always said, 'Whatever the new gimmick is going to be, you have to make sure it works because that's the only way you're going to get satisfaction with your career is if you could have done it as a singles.

When I got the phone call that Bubba and I were going to get back together, I told Bubba on the phone, 'I didn't want it.' I didn't want it because I wanted to be singles. I wanted to give this a shot. I felt like I got shafted, but I look at it this way, with everything that happened and however it went down, you know, we went on to create more history, Bubba and I. That will be the one thing in my career that I could've done better. But it is what it is and I moved on from it.

I always thought that everything has an expiration date, whether it's life, career, or what have you. At that point, I felt, biblicaly speaking, that God does have something else for me in mind. That was a lesson that I needed to learn. That was something that I needed to go through. You fail every trial and tribulation that you might endure in your life. Don't look at it as a downward spiral, look at it as if God is trying to tell you something. Although it might not be what we want we want, you've got to learn how to let go and let God take you where you need to be. He didn't bring you this far to leave you - I personally believe that."