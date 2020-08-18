WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Triple H Claims Velveteen Dream Investigation Turned Up No Evidence
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 18, 2020
After lots of drama with Velveteen Dream being accused of sexual harassment dying down, it all started to resurface as the forefront of discussion in the wrestling community when he made his return to NXT earlier this month.
Despite one of his accusers saying that he was never contacted by anyone in WWE during their investigation, Triple H sat down with CBS Sports and revealed that their investigation yielded no proof.
“You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn’t. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That’s what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone’s attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there’s nothing there. Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn’t. He was in a car accident. Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn’t find anything.”