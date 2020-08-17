WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: The Legend Killer Takes Down Another Legend
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 17, 2020
In the closing segment of tonight's WWE
Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton delivered an RKO and a Punt Kick to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Orton would then deliver an RKO to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as well.
