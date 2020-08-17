WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/17/2020)

The following are the results of the August 17, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

1. Retribution interruped the WWE signature opening video, as well as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's in-ring promo

2. McIntyre and some of the babyfaces of the roster were shown backstage talking about Retribution. They were interrupted by Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.

3. The Hurt Business came out to the ring and MVP cut a promo accusing Apollo Crews of being the driving force behind Retribution

4. WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews defeated Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP & Bobby Lashley) in a non-title match

5. R-Truth ran down after the previous match and got pinned by Shelton Benjamin, who became the new 24/7 Champion

6. Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega & Andrade "Cien" Almas) defeated Ivar (w/Erik)

7. A surveillance video was shown that revealed that Zelina Vega did indeed poison Montez Ford's drink

8. Natalya Neidhart (w/Lana) defeated the returning Mickie James by count-out

9. Asuka & Shayna Baszler defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley & Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

10. Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay) defeated Ruby Riott (w/Liv Morgan)

11. Erik of The Viking Raiders defeated an unnamed opponent in Raw Underground

12. Dolph Ziggler defeated Erik in a Raw Underground fight

13. Rey and Dominik Mysterio came out for a promo and called out Rollins and Murphy. They eventually ambushed Rollins and Murphy with Kendo Sticks

14. Arturo Ruas vs. Riddick Moss in a Raw Underground fight ended in a draw

15. MVP, Shelton Benjamin & Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews, Ricochet & Mustafa Ali in a Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

16. Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin to win the 24/7 Championship

17. Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the 24/7 Championship

18. Shelton Benjamin defeated Cedric Alexander to win back the 24/7 Championship

19. NXT's Marina Shafir defeated an unnamed opponent in a Raw Underground fight

20. Montez Ford (w/Angelo Dawkins) defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/Zelina Vega & Angel Garza)

21. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels cut a promo on Randy Orton, and Orton snuck up behind him and gave him an RKO and a Punt Kick. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to make the save and got into a brawl with Orton. McIntyre then went to check on Michaels and ended up taking an RKO from Orton.