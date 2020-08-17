WWE Raw Results: Asuka & Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Aug 17 - In the closing segment of tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton delivered an RKO and a Punt Kick to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Orton would then deliver an RKO to [...]
Aug 17
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/17/2020) The following are the results of the August 17, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Retribution interruped the WWE signature opening video, as well as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's in-ring pro[...]
Aug 17 - WWE NXT Superstars Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir of the MMA Four Horsewomen appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Shafir got the opportunity to display some of her mixed mart[...]
Aug 17 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Shayna Baszler defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks in a non-title match. The two most DOMINANT @W[...]
Aug 17 - Former WWE World Champion C.M. Punk posted the following on Twitter: Retribution members should be the grandchildren of all the heads of former territories. Led by Greg Gagne. Retribution memb[...]
Aug 17 - Six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James made her in-ring return on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, squaring off against Natalya, a former Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion.
Aug 17 - Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis posted the following on Twitter: This doesn’t surprise me. We were the most watched segments when we were doing the 24/7 storyline and Vince still pulled t[...]
Aug 17 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville posted the following on Twitter in regards to the disturbing invasion of her home that took place over the weekend: Thank you everyone f[...]
Aug 17 - In the opening minutes of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the mysterious group known as Retribution continued to cause technical difficulties for WWE's production team. WWE's signature ope[...]
Aug 17 - On Rusev's appearance on Ryback's podcast, Rusev went into detail on how Vince McMahon wouldn't acknowledge any of his success or progress, going as far to imply that the only reason he sold out of hi[...]
Aug 17 - On Chris Jericho's podcast, his recent program with Orange Cassidy was the topic of discussion. "That was me (that booked Bischoff appearing on Dynamite). Yeah, I'm always trying to think of things[...]
Aug 16
Former ROH Champion Xavier Passes Away John "Xavier" Jirus, who was a former ROH World Heavyweight Champion, passed away earlier today at the age of 43. Xavier was set to return to ROH to face Jay Lethal earlier this year at an event call[...]
Aug 16 - Back in the 90s, Jim Ross was in charge of WWF talent as the Head of Talent Relations. Brian "Crush" Adams had been arrested for gun and drug/steroid charges, which ultimately led to the company bein[...]
Aug 16 - The Tampa Bay Times are reporting that Phillip A. Thomas of South Carolina was arrested early this morning after breaking into the Florida home of Sonya Deville. He has admitted to police that his in[...]
Aug 16
The Miz and Maryse Working on New Show The Miz issued a statement on his Instagram account announcing that he and his wife Maryse are developing a new show with WWE studios. "What is this for???? @marysemizanin and I have a new show in [...]
Aug 16 - On the latest episode of 83 Week, Eric Bischoff addressed old dirtsheet reports that WCW was in talks with Shawn Michaels. "That was pure fiction by Meltzer. There was never a discussion, there was[...]
Aug 16 - Bea Priestley, who was one of the recently released AEW wrestlers a few days ago, has gone on her Twitter account to thank AEW for the opportunity of letting her compete on a national scale. I&rsqu[...]
Aug 16 - During the latest edition of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the news of Eric Bischoff appearing on AEW Dynamite leaking out on Reddit before it happened. According to Jericho, AEW officials know[...]
Aug 15 - Earlier we reported that WWE was going to be moving into the Amway Center for the next few months, and now more details have come to light about it. According to a recent report from My News 13 Orlan[...]
Aug 15 - Impact Wrestling's Ethan Page will soon be hitting the free agent market. Reportedly, there are a number of high profile promotions interested in signing him, with All Elite Wrestling at the top of th[...]
Aug 15
WWE Files Trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event On August 11th, WWE filed a trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event, along with some of the other new concepts that have been introduced to TV recently (including The Heritage Cup and RAW Underground[...]
Aug 15 - On August 11th, WWE filed a trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event, along with some of the other new concepts that have been introduced to TV recently (including The Heritage Cup and RAW Underground[...]