WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Chris Jericho on Mike Chioda, His Dream Retirement Match and Orange Cassidy Feud
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 17, 2020
On Chris Jericho's podcast, his recent program with Orange Cassidy was the topic of discussion.
"That was me (that booked Bischoff appearing on Dynamite). Yeah, I'm always trying to think of things differently. There's always contract signings and things along those lines, which is why we had the weigh in, Moxley and I had the weigh in, and Cody and I had the contract signing with the actual contract lady out there. I think Cody did a press conference, which was an idea that we had discussed as well.
So when I had the idea for the debate, I didn't really know what I wanted to do with it. So I asked Tony Khan and Cody for ideas for questions, which they gave me, and then Cody had the idea of throwing in the scientific question that Orange wouldn't answer. And then I had the idea to go with, like I said, it wasn't Will Ferrell in Old School, it was the guys from Wayne's World.
Then I said, 'Who can we use for a moderator?' And Cody suggested Mike Tenay and I suggest Bischoff, and that was it. That was basically it. I worked with Orange on his promo and he nailed it. F--k, it was a great promo, too. So, right off the bat, that's exactly what happened.
"Cody and I had talked about having Mikey (Chioda) come in... We were thinking, like, maybe we should try to bring him in. I mean, we asked Tony Khan. (He said) 'But it's the middle of a pandemic, and bringing in a new referee when we've got referees-' But I always said that when the time is right, let's bring him in for a big match.
And Cody is very smart, he brought him in and it made that TNT title match special. And then he asked me if I wanted to use him. I go, 'Well, we can really use him in this match and make a story around it'. You know, 'If you want a job, you better do the right thing'. Then, of course when the time comes, he turns his back, he takes it away.
He's not signed with us but hopefully we can have him come back with us more."
Chris continued the conversation and segued into Chioda's release that led to this entire thing happening.
"I mean, come on, seriously? 35 years the dude has been at your company and you're going to fire him? Besides the fact that the dude is a great guy and such a talented performer, and can run the whole backstage, but after 35 years, what's he supposed to do?" Chris asked. "Go get a job at freaking 7 Eleven? Like, shame on you WWE. They did it to Mark Eaton, a famous ringside guy that they still haven't been able to replace him yet. When I was looking for time cues, Mark was always the guy."
Then, he came back to talking about the match with Orange Cassidy on Dynamite, where Orange defeated Jericho in an upset victory.
"It was weird because we were running out of time. It was one of those things where we had a little bit of a time communication, so we literally finished and had only 10 seconds before we went completely dark. So another great part of the story, which will continue - as stories always continue, they have a beginning, middle, and end, and we're not done yet.
I really liked that match. I wish we had another minute or two minutes to really flesh out that story, I hate fucking rushing, but it's one of those things on live TV and I've been doing it for 25 years. You've got to just cut the bait and make sure you get that finish in before it ends."
And finally, Jericho discussed how he wants to end his career.
"I would never do a retirement match. What I might do is finish up and then rent an arena in Calgary, and do a final match of Jericho versus Lance Storm. And put together kind of an all-star lineup with whoever's available in the indies at that point in time. You know, probably lose a couple hundred grand, but I would love to finish my career the exact same way that I began it, versus Lance Storm."