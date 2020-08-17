Chris Jericho on Mike Chioda, His Dream Retirement Match and Orange Cassidy Feud

On Chris Jericho's podcast, his recent program with Orange Cassidy was the topic of discussion.

"That was me (that booked Bischoff appearing on Dynamite). Yeah, I'm always trying to think of things differently. There's always contract signings and things along those lines, which is why we had the weigh in, Moxley and I had the weigh in, and Cody and I had the contract signing with the actual contract lady out there. I think Cody did a press conference, which was an idea that we had discussed as well.

So when I had the idea for the debate, I didn't really know what I wanted to do with it. So I asked Tony Khan and Cody for ideas for questions, which they gave me, and then Cody had the idea of throwing in the scientific question that Orange wouldn't answer. And then I had the idea to go with, like I said, it wasn't Will Ferrell in Old School, it was the guys from Wayne's World.

Then I said, 'Who can we use for a moderator?' And Cody suggested Mike Tenay and I suggest Bischoff, and that was it. That was basically it. I worked with Orange on his promo and he nailed it. F--k, it was a great promo, too. So, right off the bat, that's exactly what happened.

"Cody and I had talked about having Mikey (Chioda) come in... We were thinking, like, maybe we should try to bring him in. I mean, we asked Tony Khan. (He said) 'But it's the middle of a pandemic, and bringing in a new referee when we've got referees-' But I always said that when the time is right, let's bring him in for a big match.

And Cody is very smart, he brought him in and it made that TNT title match special. And then he asked me if I wanted to use him. I go, 'Well, we can really use him in this match and make a story around it'. You know, 'If you want a job, you better do the right thing'. Then, of course when the time comes, he turns his back, he takes it away.

He's not signed with us but hopefully we can have him come back with us more."