Jim Ross On Firing Crush For Weapons and Drugs in Mid-90s

Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 16, 2020

Back in the 90s, Jim Ross was in charge of WWF talent as the Head of Talent Relations.

Brian "Crush" Adams had been arrested for gun and drug/steroid charges, which ultimately led to the company being forced to let him go.

On his podcast, Jim Ross revealed all of the details on this particular story.

"It was embarrassing for the company because the charges were very sensational. Not only the anabolic steroids, 500 units of anabolic steroids makes you believe that he was going to sell them, or could he use all 500 units for himself? I don’t know enough about that world to tell you if that’s even feasible. Probably isn’t. So then the suspicion would be that he is obtaining these to sell. Ties back to the Gold’s Gym, well it could be that people in the gym want to get bigger and stronger.

Why do you need several unregistered semiautomatic handguns? Is one or two not enough? You gotta have a whole plethora of them? So it was very embarrassing charges. The company had no idea. That’s when JJ Dillon, I think, was in charge of talent relations. The decision wasn’t JJ’s decision, this is a Vince call, and it was kind of indefensible. The anabolic steroids were mailed to his house, so that was that, and when the authorities got to the home of Brian Adams, that’s when they found all these weapons. I discount the marijuana thing because, after all, you’re in Hawaii. A lot of people that live in Hawaii smoke weed."

Source: Rajah.com

