"What is this for???? @marysemizanin and I have a new show in development. Our production company, MadRoe Productions, has partnered w/ WWE Studios putting our creative minds together to bring you something fresh and new. Networks and streaming services better be ready for that sizzle."

The Miz issued a statement on his Instagram account announcing that he and his wife Maryse are developing a new show with WWE studios.

The Miz and Maryse Working on New Show

Eric Bischoff: "I had zero interest in Shawn Michaels."

On the latest episode of 83 Week, Eric Bischoff addressed old dirtsheet reports that WCW was in talks with Shawn Michaels. "That was pure fiction by Meltzer. There was never a discussion, there was[...] Aug 16 - On the latest episode of 83 Week, Eric Bischoff addressed old dirtsheet reports that WCW was in talks with Shawn Michaels. "That was pure fiction by Meltzer. There was never a discussion, there was[...]

Bea Priestley Thanks AEW For Opportunity Following Her Release

Bea Priestley, who was one of the recently released AEW wrestlers a few days ago, has gone on her Twitter account to thank AEW for the opportunity of letting her compete on a national scale. I&rsqu[...] Aug 16 - Bea Priestley, who was one of the recently released AEW wrestlers a few days ago, has gone on her Twitter account to thank AEW for the opportunity of letting her compete on a national scale. I&rsqu[...]

Chris Jericho Claims Former NXT Star Who Was in AEW Was There As a Spy, Leaked News to Reddit

During the latest edition of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the news of Eric Bischoff appearing on AEW Dynamite leaking out on Reddit before it happened. According to Jericho, AEW officials know[...] Aug 16 - During the latest edition of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the news of Eric Bischoff appearing on AEW Dynamite leaking out on Reddit before it happened. According to Jericho, AEW officials know[...]

Sonya Deville: "I get a lot of creative freedom."

WWE star Sonya Deville recently did an interview with Sportskeeda, discussing her creative freedom in WWE. “To be honest, I get a lot of freedom. I’m blessed that… you know, I th[...] Aug 16 - WWE star Sonya Deville recently did an interview with Sportskeeda, discussing her creative freedom in WWE. “To be honest, I get a lot of freedom. I’m blessed that… you know, I th[...]

WWE's Agreement With Amway Center Doesn't Allow Fans

Earlier we reported that WWE was going to be moving into the Amway Center for the next few months, and now more details have come to light about it. According to a recent report from My News 13 Orlan[...] Aug 15 - Earlier we reported that WWE was going to be moving into the Amway Center for the next few months, and now more details have come to light about it. According to a recent report from My News 13 Orlan[...]

Ethan Page Nearly Done with Impact, AEW Reportedly Interested

Impact Wrestling's Ethan Page will soon be hitting the free agent market. Reportedly, there are a number of high profile promotions interested in signing him, with All Elite Wrestling at the top of th[...] Aug 15 - Impact Wrestling's Ethan Page will soon be hitting the free agent market. Reportedly, there are a number of high profile promotions interested in signing him, with All Elite Wrestling at the top of th[...]

WWE Files Trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event

On August 11th, WWE filed a trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event, along with some of the other new concepts that have been introduced to TV recently (including The Heritage Cup and RAW Underground[...] Aug 15 - On August 11th, WWE filed a trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event, along with some of the other new concepts that have been introduced to TV recently (including The Heritage Cup and RAW Underground[...]

Velveteen Dream Said To Have "Significant Heat" With NXT Locker Room

Velveteen Dream made his return to NXT this week, which many fans did not expect due to the allegations made against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Velveteen Dream is scheduled to wrestle [...] Aug 15 - Velveteen Dream made his return to NXT this week, which many fans did not expect due to the allegations made against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Velveteen Dream is scheduled to wrestle [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (08/14/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Big E vs John Morrison is postponed due to interference by Retribution *Triple Brand Battle Royal* Asuka wins[...] Aug 14 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Big E vs John Morrison is postponed due to interference by Retribution *Triple Brand Battle Royal* Asuka wins[...]

Joseph Park (Abyss) Debuts on SmackDown

AJ Styles came to the ring with a giant white board tonight on SmackDown, where he started introducing analyticis and statistics to decide who should face him for the Intercontinental Championship, bu[...] Aug 14 - AJ Styles came to the ring with a giant white board tonight on SmackDown, where he started introducing analyticis and statistics to decide who should face him for the Intercontinental Championship, bu[...]

Brandi Rhodes Comments on Future of AEW Heels

During an interview with WrestleJoy, Brandi Rhodes commented on plans for the AEW Heels program that has been launched. On future plans for AEW Heels: “When we’re able to get back to bu[...] Aug 14 - During an interview with WrestleJoy, Brandi Rhodes commented on plans for the AEW Heels program that has been launched. On future plans for AEW Heels: “When we’re able to get back to bu[...]

Ring of Honor Announces Pure Title Tournament and COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Ring of Honor is set to return very soon, and the promotion is now putting out more about its impending shows. This includes their COVID-19 safety protocol and who will participate in the ROH Pure Tit[...] Aug 14 - Ring of Honor is set to return very soon, and the promotion is now putting out more about its impending shows. This includes their COVID-19 safety protocol and who will participate in the ROH Pure Tit[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (08/14/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Braun Strowman promises a monstrous confrontation with “The Fi[...] Aug 14 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Braun Strowman promises a monstrous confrontation with “The Fi[...]

Montel Vontavious Porter Gives Strong Praise to U.S. Champion Apollo Crews

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave his thoughts on current WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews: Ap[...] Aug 14 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave his thoughts on current WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews: Ap[...]

Brandi Rhodes Comments on Awesome Kong's Status with AEW

All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with TVInsider.com and was asked about Awesome Kong's status with AEW, to which she responded with the following statement: She [...] Aug 14 - All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with TVInsider.com and was asked about Awesome Kong's status with AEW, to which she responded with the following statement: She [...]

Viewership for This Week's WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite (08/12/2020)

This week's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew an average of 619,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 753,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demogr[...] Aug 14 - This week's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew an average of 619,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 753,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demogr[...]

Sadie Gibbs Comments on Her Release from All Elite Wrestling

Former All Elite Wrestling star Sadie Gibbs posted the following on Twitter when asked about her release from AEW: Afraid so. Due to circumstances — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2[...] Aug 14 - Former All Elite Wrestling star Sadie Gibbs posted the following on Twitter when asked about her release from AEW: Afraid so. Due to circumstances — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2[...]

WWE Moving Out of Performance Center, Moving into Amway Center

WWE is going to begin broadcasting WWE programming live from the Amway Center. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown and next week’s RAW will be the final two episodes from the Performance Center[...] Aug 14 - WWE is going to begin broadcasting WWE programming live from the Amway Center. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown and next week’s RAW will be the final two episodes from the Performance Center[...]

Dewey Foley Gets Major Creative Promotion in 205 Live

Dewey Foley, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has reportedly become one of the key creative forces behind the WWE 205 Live product. It was noted this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter tha[...] Aug 14 - Dewey Foley, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has reportedly become one of the key creative forces behind the WWE 205 Live product. It was noted this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter tha[...]

AJ Styles on WWE Debut: "Vince McMahon thought it was a fluke."

AJ Styles made a big impact in WWE from the very beginning, with his now-iconic debut in the Royal Rumble. But according to Styles on his latest Twitch stream, Vince McMahon was the only one not impre[...] Aug 14 - AJ Styles made a big impact in WWE from the very beginning, with his now-iconic debut in the Royal Rumble. But according to Styles on his latest Twitch stream, Vince McMahon was the only one not impre[...]

Delirious is In Charge of ROH Creative Again

Earlier this week, Ring of Honor announced that they would be resuming television production for the first time in a while. Marty Scurll, the booker before their hiatus, is currently on the sidelines,[...] Aug 14 - Earlier this week, Ring of Honor announced that they would be resuming television production for the first time in a while. Marty Scurll, the booker before their hiatus, is currently on the sidelines,[...]

Jimmy Korderas "Feels Bad" About Mike Chioda's Involvement in AEW

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda debuted on AEW this past Wednesday and refereed the main event between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. One person who has decided to speak up on his podcast and voice [...] Aug 14 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda debuted on AEW this past Wednesday and refereed the main event between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. One person who has decided to speak up on his podcast and voice [...]

One of Velveteen Dream's Accusers Responds To His NXT Return, Claims He Was Never Contacted For Any Investigation

Josh Fuller, one of Velveteen Dream’s accusers of sexual harassment, spoke out on Twitter following Dream's NXT return. WWE has not commented on their investigation into the claims made against [...] Aug 14 - Josh Fuller, one of Velveteen Dream’s accusers of sexual harassment, spoke out on Twitter following Dream's NXT return. WWE has not commented on their investigation into the claims made against [...]