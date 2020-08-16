Chris Jericho Claims Former NXT Star Who Was in AEW Was There As a Spy, Leaked News to Reddit

“Social media is a different ball of wax, though. I think the amount of people who are on social media is very small compared to the overall people watching. For example, when we had the debate and Eric Bischoff was announced on Reddit and we know who the spy is, by the way. Oh, we know. He’ll never fucking be back in AEW. An NXT reject was a spy, so print that. I was like, listen, we can announce this or we can just not announce it and don’t worry about it and see, you know, the people that know will know and maybe they’ll watch if they weren’t going to. The people that don’t know, will still be surprised. That’s exactly what happened. People were super surprised that Bischoff was there and it worked out great.”

During the latest edition of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the news of Eric Bischoff appearing on AEW Dynamite leaking out on Reddit before it happened. According to Jericho, AEW officials know exactly who it was who leaked the news and claimed it was an “NXT reject.”

Eric Bischoff: "I had zero interest in Shawn Michaels."

On the latest episode of 83 Week, Eric Bischoff addressed old dirtsheet reports that WCW was in talks with Shawn Michaels. "That was pure fiction b[...] Aug 16 - On the latest episode of 83 Week, Eric Bischoff addressed old dirtsheet reports that WCW was in talks with Shawn Michaels. "That was pure fiction b[...]

Bea Priestley Thanks AEW For Opportunity Following Her Release

Bea Priestley, who was one of the recently released AEW wrestlers a few days ago, has gone on her Twitter account to thank AEW for the opportunity of [...] Aug 16 - Bea Priestley, who was one of the recently released AEW wrestlers a few days ago, has gone on her Twitter account to thank AEW for the opportunity of [...]

Sonya Deville: "I get a lot of creative freedom."

WWE star Sonya Deville recently did an interview with Sportskeeda, discussing her creative freedom in WWE. “To be honest, I get a lot of free[...] Aug 16 - WWE star Sonya Deville recently did an interview with Sportskeeda, discussing her creative freedom in WWE. “To be honest, I get a lot of free[...]

WWE's Agreement With Amway Center Doesn't Allow Fans

Earlier we reported that WWE was going to be moving into the Amway Center for the next few months, and now more details have come to light about it. [...] Aug 15 - Earlier we reported that WWE was going to be moving into the Amway Center for the next few months, and now more details have come to light about it. [...]

Ethan Page Nearly Done with Impact, AEW Reportedly Interested

Impact Wrestling's Ethan Page will soon be hitting the free agent market. Reportedly, there are a number of high profile promotions interested in sign[...] Aug 15 - Impact Wrestling's Ethan Page will soon be hitting the free agent market. Reportedly, there are a number of high profile promotions interested in sign[...]

WWE Files Trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event

On August 11th, WWE filed a trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event, along with some of the other new concepts that have been introduced to TV recent[...] Aug 15 - On August 11th, WWE filed a trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event, along with some of the other new concepts that have been introduced to TV recent[...]

Velveteen Dream Said To Have "Significant Heat" With NXT Locker Room

Velveteen Dream made his return to NXT this week, which many fans did not expect due to the allegations made against him as part of the #SpeakingOut m[...] Aug 15 - Velveteen Dream made his return to NXT this week, which many fans did not expect due to the allegations made against him as part of the #SpeakingOut m[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (08/14/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Big E vs John Morrison is postponed due to interference by Re[...] Aug 14 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Big E vs John Morrison is postponed due to interference by Re[...]

Joseph Park (Abyss) Debuts on SmackDown

AJ Styles came to the ring with a giant white board tonight on SmackDown, where he started introducing analyticis and statistics to decide who should [...] Aug 14 - AJ Styles came to the ring with a giant white board tonight on SmackDown, where he started introducing analyticis and statistics to decide who should [...]

Brandi Rhodes Comments on Future of AEW Heels

During an interview with WrestleJoy, Brandi Rhodes commented on plans for the AEW Heels program that has been launched. On future plans for AEW Hee[...] Aug 14 - During an interview with WrestleJoy, Brandi Rhodes commented on plans for the AEW Heels program that has been launched. On future plans for AEW Hee[...]

Ring of Honor Announces Pure Title Tournament and COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Ring of Honor is set to return very soon, and the promotion is now putting out more about its impending shows. This includes their COVID-19 safety pro[...] Aug 14 - Ring of Honor is set to return very soon, and the promotion is now putting out more about its impending shows. This includes their COVID-19 safety pro[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (08/14/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Braun Strowman pro[...] Aug 14 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Braun Strowman pro[...]

Montel Vontavious Porter Gives Strong Praise to U.S. Champion Apollo Crews

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave his thoughts on curr[...] Aug 14 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave his thoughts on curr[...]

Brandi Rhodes Comments on Awesome Kong's Status with AEW

All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with TVInsider.com and was asked about Awesome Kong's status with AEW, to which s[...] Aug 14 - All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with TVInsider.com and was asked about Awesome Kong's status with AEW, to which s[...]

Viewership for This Week's WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite (08/12/2020)

This week's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew an average of 619,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 753,000 viewers[...] Aug 14 - This week's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew an average of 619,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 753,000 viewers[...]

Sadie Gibbs Comments on Her Release from All Elite Wrestling

Former All Elite Wrestling star Sadie Gibbs posted the following on Twitter when asked about her release from AEW: Afraid so. Due to circumstances [...] Aug 14 - Former All Elite Wrestling star Sadie Gibbs posted the following on Twitter when asked about her release from AEW: Afraid so. Due to circumstances [...]

WWE Moving Out of Performance Center, Moving into Amway Center

WWE is going to begin broadcasting WWE programming live from the Amway Center. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown and next week’s RAW will be [...] Aug 14 - WWE is going to begin broadcasting WWE programming live from the Amway Center. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown and next week’s RAW will be [...]

Dewey Foley Gets Major Creative Promotion in 205 Live

Dewey Foley, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has reportedly become one of the key creative forces behind the WWE 205 Live product. It was noted [...] Aug 14 - Dewey Foley, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has reportedly become one of the key creative forces behind the WWE 205 Live product. It was noted [...]

AJ Styles on WWE Debut: "Vince McMahon thought it was a fluke."

AJ Styles made a big impact in WWE from the very beginning, with his now-iconic debut in the Royal Rumble. But according to Styles on his latest Twitc[...] Aug 14 - AJ Styles made a big impact in WWE from the very beginning, with his now-iconic debut in the Royal Rumble. But according to Styles on his latest Twitc[...]

Delirious is In Charge of ROH Creative Again

Earlier this week, Ring of Honor announced that they would be resuming television production for the first time in a while. Marty Scurll, the booker b[...] Aug 14 - Earlier this week, Ring of Honor announced that they would be resuming television production for the first time in a while. Marty Scurll, the booker b[...]

Jimmy Korderas "Feels Bad" About Mike Chioda's Involvement in AEW

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda debuted on AEW this past Wednesday and refereed the main event between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. One person who[...] Aug 14 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda debuted on AEW this past Wednesday and refereed the main event between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. One person who[...]

One of Velveteen Dream's Accusers Responds To His NXT Return, Claims He Was Never Contacted For Any Investigation

Josh Fuller, one of Velveteen Dream’s accusers of sexual harassment, spoke out on Twitter following Dream's NXT return. WWE has not commented on[...] Aug 14 - Josh Fuller, one of Velveteen Dream’s accusers of sexual harassment, spoke out on Twitter following Dream's NXT return. WWE has not commented on[...]

Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy is Shutting Down in September

Santino Marella made a post on Facebook announcing that his Battle Arts Academy will be shutting down next month. The last day for the school will be [...] Aug 13 - Santino Marella made a post on Facebook announcing that his Battle Arts Academy will be shutting down next month. The last day for the school will be [...]