WWE's Agreement With Amway Center Doesn't Allow Fans
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 15, 2020
Earlier we reported that WWE was going to be moving into the Amway Center for the next few months, and now more details have come to light about it.
According to a recent report from My News 13 Orlando’s Jon Alba, WWE has agreed to use the Amway Center through October 30th, with no fans allowed to be present in the building during this time.
While no fans will be allowed in the venue, there have also been rumors of other methods for interaction to occur, such as allowing virtual fans to appear in the arena, similar to how the NBA or MLB have been operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
https://wrestlr.me/64251/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 15
Aug 15 - Earlier we reported that WWE was going to be moving into the Amway Center for the next few months, and now more details have come to light about it. [...]
Aug 15
Aug 15 - Impact Wrestling's Ethan Page will soon be hitting the free agent market. Reportedly, there are a number of high profile promotions interested in sign[...]
Aug 15
Aug 15 - On August 11th, WWE filed a trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event, along with some of the other new concepts that have been introduced to TV recent[...]
Aug 15
Aug 15 - Velveteen Dream made his return to NXT this week, which many fans did not expect due to the allegations made against him as part of the #SpeakingOut m[...]
Aug 14 SmackDown Quick Results (08/14/2020) Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Big E vs John Morrison is postponed due to interference by Re[...]
Aug 14 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Big E vs John Morrison is postponed due to interference by Re[...]
Aug 14 Joseph Park (Abyss) Debuts on SmackDown AJ Styles came to the ring with a giant white board tonight on SmackDown, where he started introducing analyticis and statistics to decide who should [...]
Aug 14 - AJ Styles came to the ring with a giant white board tonight on SmackDown, where he started introducing analyticis and statistics to decide who should [...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - During an interview with WrestleJoy, Brandi Rhodes commented on plans for the AEW Heels program that has been launched. On future plans for AEW Hee[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Ring of Honor is set to return very soon, and the promotion is now putting out more about its impending shows. This includes their COVID-19 safety pro[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Braun Strowman pro[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave his thoughts on curr[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with TVInsider.com and was asked about Awesome Kong's status with AEW, to which s[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - This week's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew an average of 619,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 753,000 viewers[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Former All Elite Wrestling star Sadie Gibbs posted the following on Twitter when asked about her release from AEW: Afraid so. Due to circumstances
[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE is going to begin broadcasting WWE programming live from the Amway Center. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown and next week’s RAW will be [...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Dewey Foley, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has reportedly become one of the key creative forces behind the WWE 205 Live product. It was noted [...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - AJ Styles made a big impact in WWE from the very beginning, with his now-iconic debut in the Royal Rumble. But according to Styles on his latest Twitc[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Earlier this week, Ring of Honor announced that they would be resuming television production for the first time in a while. Marty Scurll, the booker b[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda debuted on AEW this past Wednesday and refereed the main event between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. One person who[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Josh Fuller, one of Velveteen Dream’s accusers of sexual harassment, spoke out on Twitter following Dream's NXT return. WWE has not commented on[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - Santino Marella made a post on Facebook announcing that his Battle Arts Academy will be shutting down next month. The last day for the school will be [...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - PWInsider released a new update on the ongoing legal dispute between Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling's parent company, Anthem Sports. Jarrett&rsquo[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - After the allegations made against Jimmy Havoc and reports that he's going to rehab, he has been removed from AEW's roster page on their official webs[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - WWE was scheduled to tape two episodes of SmackDown on August 4th to air on the 7th and 14th respectively. Instead, WWE canceled the the second taping[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - During the storyline where Erick Rowan carried around a cage for what felt like forever, it was finally revealed that inside the cage was a giant spid[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - Major League Wrestling has reportedly signed a new distribution deal with Fubo Sports Network, according to Deadline, to air the promotion’s wee[...]