WWE's Agreement With Amway Center Doesn't Allow Fans

Earlier we reported that WWE was going to be moving into the Amway Center for the next few months, and now more details have come to light about it.

According to a recent report from My News 13 Orlando’s Jon Alba, WWE has agreed to use the Amway Center through October 30th, with no fans allowed to be present in the building during this time.

While no fans will be allowed in the venue, there have also been rumors of other methods for interaction to occur, such as allowing virtual fans to appear in the arena, similar to how the NBA or MLB have been operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.