Ethan Page Nearly Done with Impact, AEW Reportedly Interested
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 15, 2020
Impact Wrestling's Ethan Page will soon be hitting the free agent market. Reportedly, there are a number of high profile promotions interested in signing him, with All Elite Wrestling at the top of that pile.
It was recently reported that Ethan Page’s contract with Impact is set to expire in December of this year. The final date he is under contract until is December 31st; so as of 2021 he will be a free agent.
There’s currently no official word on whether Ethan Page is negotiating a new contract with Impact.
Cody Rhodes actually stated publicly that he is interested in Ethan Page, so it'll be interesting to see if Impact can sign him to a new deal or if he will join AEW.
